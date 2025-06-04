Cemex launches range of lower carbon admixture solutions in EMEA

Mexico-based building materials company Cemex has introduced a range of advanced admixtures that enable a significant reduction in carbon emissions in cement and concrete production to the EMEA market, it said in a statement June 3.

Through incorporating lower CO2 cements, recycled products and supplementary cementitious materials, the admixtures are set to significantly reduce carbon emissions in cement and concrete production.

The admixtures, branded as Prime, are designed to provide the market with more sustainable solutions in the construction industry while maintaining high performance grades. The products are made by Cemex's in-house admixtures unit, and have been tested to enhance the quality and durability of cement, ready-mix and precast.

The Prime range is a new addition to Cemex's Urban Solutions product portfolio and climate strategy, which target's net-zero operations by 2050. The company is set to release more sustainable solutions in future to help decarbonization efforts.

"Cemex's Prime admixtures are designed to assist bespoke and innovative solutions that will accelerate the transition towards more sustainable construction and urbanisation. This is the next phase of our admixtures portfolio development strategy, and we plan to expand and introduce new product families across our regional markets throughout 2025," Dietmar Voetsch, director of admixtures for Cemex Europe, said.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, last assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $54/mt May 29.