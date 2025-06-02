Portland Cement Association announces rebrand, new name; focus on sustainable future

The Portland Cement Association has officially rebranded as the American Cement Association, or ACA, a move announced by President and CEO Mike Ireland during the 67th IEEE-IAS/PCA Cement Conference in Birmingham, AL.

This change marks a significant shift for the association, which has represented US cement manufacturers since 1916.

"The most important reason for the name change is that in recent years, US cement manufacturers have expanded the types of materials they produce beyond Portland cement, working to develop more lower-emission cements in an effort to decarbonize the industry and increase domestic cement manufacturing capacity," Ireland said. "The name 'Portland Cement Association' no longer accurately reflects the modern mindset of today's manufacturers, or the materials they currently produce".

In a press release, ACA pointed out that lower-emissions cement consumption has surged more than tenfold since 2021, accounting for over 60% of total cement used in the US.

The recent approval of portland-limestone cement (PLC) by all 50 state Departments of Transportation in 2024 further highlights this trend, as PLC can reduce the carbon footprint of construction projects by up to 10%.

In addition to the name change, ACA unveiled a new slogan "Sustainable Cement for Resilient Concrete."

"The slogan summarizes the industry's commitment to staying the course with our Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality," Monica Manolas, Region President of Ash Grove Cement and ACA Board Vice Chair, said. "We continue to focus on developing new technologies and products to achieve not only net zero by 2050 but also to increase the capacity of American cement manufacturing to meet demand."