Minas Gerais led Brazil's cement production, São Paulo topped consumption in 2024

The state of Minas Gerais led Brazil's cement production in 2024, according to preliminary data from the Sindicato Nacional da Indústria do Cimento, or SNIC.

The organization's latest report, which covers data from January to October 2024, shows that Minas Gerais produced 15.5 million tons of cement during that period.

Although the report excludes the final two months of 2024, Minas Gerais maintained such a significant lead over other producers that it is unlikely any other state could catch up. Paraná followed with 6.1 million tons, and São Paulo produced 5.3 million tons.

While Minas Gerais ranks first in production, it comes second in terms of consumption, with 6.2 million tons. SNIC's data indicates that São Paulo, with 12.3 million tons consumed, led this ranking.

Together, these two leading states contributed to making the Southeast region the top region in Brazil, having consumed 22.9 million tons of cement during January to October 2024. They are followed by the Northeast, with 12.2 million tons; the South, with 10.1 million tons; the Central-East, with 5.9 million tons; and the North, with 3.4 million tons.

The report shows that Brazil produced 55 million tons of cement between January and October 2024 and consumed 54.7 million tons during that same period.

Following SNIC's preliminary report, the report containing the full 2024 data is expected to be released in the second half of 2025.