Turkey's Medcem Port commissions new ship loader for cement, clinker

Turkey's Medcem Port, known as one of the world's most modern cement terminals, announced the commissioning of a new ship loader as part of its plans to increase capacity at the port, the company said in a LinkedIn post May 22.

This is the fourth ship loader at the port and has the capacity to load cement at 800 mt/hour and clinker at 1,300 mt/hour. The port already has two Bedeschi ship loaders with 1,400 mt/hour cement and clinker loading capacity and a mass ship loader with 500 mt/hour cement loading.

Medcem Global exports approximately 4 million mt of cement and clinker annually from the port to more than 20 countries, mainly in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and America.

Besides expanding its port infrastructure in Turkey, Medcem is also investing GBP35 million to set up a new cement import facility in northwest England in partnership with Peel Ports Group, the latter announced on May 21.

Construction work on the terminal is scheduled to begin in May, with completion anticipated by mid-2026. The initial phase would feature four silos with a combined storage capacity of 45,000 mt, designed to handle cement and supplementary cementitious materials.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $54/mt FOB May 15, down from $55/mt FOB the previous week.

Platts also assessed Cement Clinker (OPC grey clinker) FOB Turkey at $45/mt FOB May 15, down from $46/mt the previous week.