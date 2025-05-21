Peru's cement and clinker production declines amid surge in imports

Peru continues to experience a decrease in clinker and cement production, according to the latest data from the Asociación de Productores de Cemento.

In April 2025, associated companies produced 855,000 mt of cement, 1.6% less than in April 2024. Clinker production reached 786,000 mt in April 2025, 1.8% less than in the same month last year.

ASOCEM's report indicates that this negative trend has persisted over the past months. The year-over-year variation between the periods from May 2023 to April 2024 and from May 2024 to April 2025 indicates a yearly decrease of 2% in cement production and 9.4% in clinker production.

In contrast, imports of both cement and clinker have surged.

Comparing the same two periods, imports increased by 73% for cement and 21% for clinker.

The report shows that Peru imported 54,000 mt of cement in April 2025, with imports coming primarily from Vietnam (82%), followed by Chile (9%) and Bolivia (9%).

Meanwhile, the 70,000 mt of imported clinker in April 2025 came exclusively from South Korea.

