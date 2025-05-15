Heidelberg materials upgrades cement distribution terminal in New York

Heidelberg Materials North America announced on May 15 a series of upgrades to its cement distribution terminal located in Cementon, New York.

These improvements include the installation of a new packaging line for bagged products, an expansion of cement storage facilities, and the implementation of a fully automated palletizing system.

The centerpiece of the upgrades is a new rotary packing machine from Haver & Boecker USA, which boasts a capacity of 200 mt/hour. This addition is expected to bolster the company's bagged cement business, catering to the growing demand in the region.

Accompanying the packing machine is a high-performance palletizing system supplied by Beumer Corporation. This automated system aims to streamline the stacking, loading, and delivery processes for bagged cement products, thereby optimizing logistics and operational workflows.

Moreover, the terminal will see enhancements in cement storage capabilities, including improvements to silo transfer operations.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $54/mt FOB, and Cement Freight Med to Houston at $21.60/mt May 15.