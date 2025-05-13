New 2.1 million mt/year cement plant inaugurated in Kurdistan

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the 2.1 million mt/year capacity Dabin cement factory and power station in Erbil, according to a post on the prime minister's social media account on May 12.

The Dabin cement factory, which was constructed in a partnership with Dabin Group and Power China, has been under construction for the last two years.

"We laid the foundation stone for this cement factory two years ago, now we are here to see the results," Barzani said. "This plant will produce 2.1 million tons of cement each year, a major contribution to Kurdistan's and Iraq's supply needs. We look forward to seeing more projects like this across all parts of Kurdistan."

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, last assessed the CEMDEX Turkey price at $55/mt on May 8, unchanged week over week.