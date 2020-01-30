Uniper sets out closure schedule for German hard coal units

London — Uniper will decommission German hard coal plants at Scholven, Wilhemshaven and Buer by end-2022, and at Staudinger and Heyden by end-2025 at the latest, the German company said in a note on EEX Transparency Thursday.

The statement, involving around 2.9 GW of existing capacity, comes after the German government approved a draft coal exit law Wednesday.

Uniper said it intended to decommission units at Scholven B and C (690 MW in all), the associated Buer district heat plant (70 MW electric) and the Wilhemshaven power station (777 MW) by end-2022, "provided the proposed legislation will be implemented."

It also intended to close hard coal power plants at Staudinger (510 MW) and Heyden (875 MW) "at the latest 31.12.2025," it said.

The German cabinet Wednesday approved plans to close 18 GW of lignite and over 20 GW of hard coal plant by 2038.

By 2022, 3 GW of lignite and 6 GW of hard coal plants are to close. By 2030, another 7 GW of hard coal plant are set to close – possibly as early as 2027.

There will be no compensation for hard coal beyond this date. In 2029 a review will rule on how long the remaining 17 GW of capacity can run. The final exit date could be brought forward to 2035.