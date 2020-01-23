Equinor eyes launch of world's first carbon-free ammonia-fuelled supply vessel

New York — Norway's Equinor has signed an agreement to participate in modifying a supply vessel, capable of covering long distances fuelled by ammonia in a bid to reduce carbon emissions to zero.

Equinor awarded a five-year contract to Eidesvik Offshore, to take effect from April 2020 to modify the Viking Energy supply vessel. During the five years, the Viking Energy will be part of a research project developing, installing and testing long-distance sailing powered by carbon-free ammonia, Equinor said in a press release Thursday.

The project will test whether the technology can deliver 100% carbon free power over long distances.

The technology will be tested on the vessel from 2024, the press release said.

The plan foresees that ammonia will deliver 60-70% of the power requirement on board for a test period of one year. Viking Energy will still be able to use LNG as fuel and the remaining power requirement will be met by battery.

The main partners of the five-year research project are NCE Maritime Cleantech, Eidesvik Offshore, Wartsila, Prototech and Equinor. Wartsila will deliver the power technology and ammonia storage and distribution systems. Prototech will deliver the fuel cell system.

The International Maritime Organization's greenhouse gas strategy plans a 50% reduction of GHG emissions by 2050 from 2008 levels. This creates" a greater impetus for companies to take a more structured approach to long-term decarbonization efforts," climate research and data provider CDP said in a report in June 2019.