REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: Mixed picture of run rates in Asia-Pacific

London — Throughput at refineries in the Asia-Pacific region continues to vary as demand in some countries picks up but lags elsewhere.

The Philippines' Petron plans to temporarily halt its Bataan refinery in mid-January while New Zealand's Refining NZ is moving ahead with plans to convert its refinery into an import terminal. By contrast, Australia's second-largest refiner, Viva Energy, has decided to avoid closure of its 120,000 b/d refinery, as the company takes up a payment lifeline extended by the Australian federal government.

** India's No.1 state-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp. has been running its plants at full capacity since early November as demand for fuels, except jet, reached pre-coronavirus levels.

** India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. is running at 90% as demand for diesel and gasoline increased.

** India's state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. has returned operation levels at its Kochi and Mumbai refineries to near full capacity.

** India's Chennai Petroleum Corp. Ltd-owned Manali refinery is operating at a run rate of 95%.

** Shell will halve the crude processing capacity at its Pulau Bukom refinery in Singapore as part of the energy major's initiative to reduce its CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050. "Bukom will pivot from a crude oil, fuels-based product slate towards new, low-carbon value chains," the company said. "We will reduce our crude processing capacity by about half and aim to deliver a significant reduction in CO2 emissions."

** South Korea's top refiner SK Energy reduced its oil product output by 13.3% in the first nine months of 2020 as it lowered crude run rates. "The company's oil product output is expected to keep declining in the fourth quarter as it is further lowering crude run rates," an official said, adding the refiner would not raise crude throughput in the first half of next year. As part of efforts to cut its crude run rate SK Energy has shut two CDUs at Ulsan but plans to restart its 60,000 b/d Nov. 1 crude distillation unit and 170,000 b/d No. 3 CDU at Ulsan in January.

** Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina was reported to be keeping the run rate at its Balikpapan refinery in East Kalimantan steady at around 80% in November, matching October levels as the country's domestic demand for gasoline holds steady. Industry sources with knowledge of the matter noted that the refinery has no plans to raise its run rate back to 100%, as refining margins across the barrel remain poor.

** Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp plans to shut down its Tabangao refinery and transform the facility into an import terminal, the company said in a statement. The refinery has been shut since May 24, having been idled due to weak demand for domestic products.

** Philippines' Petron plans to halt temporarily its Bataan refinery in the middle of January. The refinery would resume processing depending on the improvement of the Philippines economy. The company has previously said that the Bataan plant may close should discussions regarding customs tax with the government fall through.

** New Zealand's Refining NZ is moving ahead with its plans to convert its refinery into an import terminal, putting into motion the next phase of long-term strategic plans that will turn New Zealand into a full importer of refined oil products. Marsden Point has been operating at a "cash neutral" position, since simplifying its operations after restart in October.

** Australia's second-largest refiner, Viva Energy, has decided to avoid closure of its Geelong refinery, as the company takes up a payment lifeline extended by the Australian federal government. The grant, also known as the "interim Refinery Production Payment," will last for six months from January-July 2021. Refineries that take part in the grant, will have to agree to maintain operations at least during the tenure of the program, committing to "an open book process and long-term self-help measures to further inform the development of the long-term Refinery Production Payment." Should refining margins stay on an upward trajectory, "the Company expects to be able to maintain refining operations once the interim Refinery Production Payment concludes at the end of June 2021," the company also said in a separate statement.

** Ampol, formally Caltex Australia, has announced the start of a "comprehensive review" of its Lytton refinery in Brisbane as a prolonged period of poor refining margins and an uncertain outlook threaten the closure of the facility. "The review will consider all options for the facility's operations and for the connected supply chains and markets it serves," Ampol said in the statement on its website. "These options include closure and permanent transition to an import model, the continuation of existing refining operations and other alternate models of operation, including the necessary investments required to execute each of the options," the company added. In addition to poor product demand as a result of movement restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, the company also attributed the Q3 loss to maintenance works at the refinery that had been brought forward to mid-May and extended by almost four months. The refinery restarted in early September and is expected to run at around 75% of capacity in Q4.

** The Maritime Union of Australia has urged the federal government to nationalize BP's Kwinana oil refinery, rather than allow it to be closed. BP Australia on Oct. 30 said it was planning to shut its Kwinana refinery and convert it into a fuel import terminal, in a strategy aimed to better meet the needs of a changing oil market. The continued growth of large-scale, export-oriented refineries throughout Asia and the Middle East has structurally changed the Australian market, BP said, adding that regional oversupply and sustained low refining margins mean the Kwinana refinery is no longer economically viable.

** Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery will keep its operating run rate above 100% of capacity in the near term, even as a buildup of inventories put domestic buyers under pressure, industry sources with close knowledge of the matter said.

** Thailand's PTT Global Chemical plans to raise run rates at its refinery in Map Ta Phut to over 90% in December, from 80%-90% in November, due to improving margins, a source close to the matter said Nov. 24.

Separately, demand for products is showing a gradual recovery in some countries but still remains lackluster in others.

** India's jet fuel exports rose 55% month on month in November as refineries ramped up run rates as regional demand for aviation fuel saw a gradual pickup due to an increase in flight capacity, latest data showed Dec. 23. Domestic demand for jet fuel was seen rising as the cap on the number of domestic flights by Indian airlines was raised from 60% to 70% in early November.

** India's gasoil exports extended declines for the third straight month, falling 31.4% from the year ago period in November as an increase in domestic consumption has reduced the volume of gasoil available for export.

** Gasoline exports from India rebounded from more than a nine-year low in November, with the return of key buyers in Australia, Africa and the Middle East spurring Indian refiners to look outward for export opportunities. The rebound in gasoline exports in November comes as regional buyers in Australia, Africa and in the Middle East have returned to seek cargoes from Indian refineries, as their respective domestic demand recovers amid easing of lockdown restrictions.

** Vietnam's gasoil imports rose 38.6% in November to hit a three-month high on the back of firmer demand following the end of the monsoon season in Asia.

** Imports of gasoline from Indonesia fell 8.05% month on month in October as a recovery in driving activity was stalled by the continued domestic transmission of the coronavirus. Industry participants said the fall in gasoline import demand in October was mainly the result of fresh lockdown measures imposed in Jakarta.

NEW AND ONGOING MAINTENANCE

Refinery Capacity b/d Country Owner Unit Duration Ulsan 840,000 South Korea SK Part Back Geelong 120,000 Australia Viva Part 2021 Marsden Point 135,000 New Zealand Refining NZ Full Mar'2021 Sapugaskanda 50,000 Sri Lanka Ceylon Petr Full Feb'21 Tabangao 110,000 PSPC Philippines Full Closure Mailiao 540,000 Taiwan Formosa Fire Jul Marsden Point 135,000 New Zealand NZ Refining Part 2021 Taoyuan 200,000 Taiwan CPC Part Dec Dalin 400,000 Taiwan CPC Part Nov Dumai 170,000 Indonesia Pertamina Full Back Ulsan 840,000 South Korea SK Part Restart

UPGRADES

Ulsan 840,000 South Korea SK Upgrade Delayed Vizag 166,000 India HPCL Expansion 2020 Mathura 160,000 India IOC Upgrade N/A Paradip 300,000 India IOC Upgrade N/A Panipat 500,000 India IOC Expansion 2021 Gujarat 275,000 India IOC Expansion 2020 Vadinar 400,000 India Nayara Expansion NA Jamnagar 1,360,000 India Reliance Expansion NA Numaligarh 60,000 India BPCL Expansion NA Port Dickson 88,000 Malaysia Petron Expansion 2020 Bataan 180,000 Malaysia Petron Expansion 2020 Bangkok 120,000 Thailand Bangchak Expansion 2020 Onsan 669,000 South Korea S-Oil Upgrade 2024 Barauni 120,000 India IOC Expansion 2021 Balikpapan 260,000 Indonesia Pertamina Expansion 2024 Balongan 125,000 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade 2026 Tuban 100,000 Indonesia TPPI Upgrade 2024 Byco 155,000 Pakistan Byco Group Upgrade NA Cilacap 348,000 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade 2023 Plaju 133,700 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade Pakistan Ref 50,000 Pakistan Pakistan Ref Upgrade NA Hengyi 160,000 Brunei Hengyi Ind Expansion 2024 Dung Quat 130,000 Vietnam Binh Son Expansion NA Attock 53,400 Pakistan Attock Upgrade NA Dumai 170,000 Indonesia Pertamina Expansion NA

LAUNCHES

Barmer 180,000 India HPCL Launch 2023 Maharashtra 1,200,000 India Joint Launch 2022-23 Tuban 300,000 Indonesia Joint Launch 2024 Dornogovi 30,000 Mongolia Government Launch 2026 Nagapattinam 180,000 India Chennai Launch NA Mumbai 1,200,000 India Ratnagiri Launch 2025 Gwadar 300,000 Pakistan Joint Launch NA Balasore NA India Haldia Launch NA Hambantota NA Sri Lanka Joint Launch NA Hambantota NA Sri Lanka Sugih Launch NA Tanjung Bin 30,000 Malaysia Vitol Launch NA Nagapattinam 180,000 India Chennai Launch NA RAPID 300,000 Malaysia Joint Launch Started Bontang 300,000 Indonesia Pertamina Launch NA PARCO 250,000 Pakistan PARCO Launch 2025 Nagapattinam 180,000 India Chennai Launch NA Ratnagiri 1,200,000 India Joint Launch 2025

New and ongoing maintenance

New and revised entries

Asia-Pacific

** Indonesia's state owned Pertamina has restarted its Dumai refinery, following a near two-month long turnaround that saw the refinery shut completely, industry sources told S&P Global Platts on Dec. 28. During the turnaround, the facility undertook "large scale repairs", a source with knowledge of the refinery's operations said, noting that works were completed slightly earlier than Dec. 9, but it "took some time for the refinery to raise output levels to 100%".

** South Korea's top refiner SK Energy plans to restart its 60,000 b/d Nov. 1 crude distillation unit and 170,000 b/d No. 3 CDU at Ulsan in January, but the company will keep its crude throughput under 80% due to sluggish demand of oil products amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, a company source told S&P Global Platts. SK Energy has shut its No. 3 CDU in the Ulsan complex on the country's southeast coast since late September, earlier than the original schedule of maintenance, to lower crude run rate in response to poor refining margins amid the protracted pandemic. "The company plans to restart No. 3 CDU next month," the source said, noting the exact date is not fixed. "No. 1 CDU will also restart in January," the source said. But the source refused to disclose since when the No. 1 CDU has been shut for maintenance. SK Energy also shut its 80,000 b/d No. 2 RHDS, or residue hydro-desulfurization unit, in mid-October for maintenance, but restarted it mid-November, according to the source.

** Sri Lankan Ceylon Petroleum Corp.'s Sapugaskanda refinery will shut for maintenance Feb 15-Apr 3 2021. According to S&P Global Platts records, Sri Lanka's state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corp., or Ceypetco, had last shut its refinery in Sapugaskanda for maintenance over Feb. 19-Mar. 25, 2018.

Existing entries

Asia-Pacific

** Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical planned to shut the delayed coker at its 540,000 b/d Mailiao refinery for a 55-day turnaround from Dec. 1, a company spokesman said. The unit has been running at 32,400 b/d, or 90% of capacity, he added. Formosa also shut its 180,000 b/d No. 3 crude distillation unit at Mailiao in the week starting Nov. 23 amid weak margins. Formosa's No. 2 RDS was shut July 15 after a fire, with the restart planned for April 2021 at the earliest, S&P Global Platts reported previously.

** Taiwan's state-run CPC planned to shut the crude distillation unit at its Taoyuan refinery for 45 days' maintenance from mid-December, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The shutdown of this CDU will overlap with maintenance at another CDU at CPC's Dalin refinery.

** Taiwan's CPC is currently conducting maintenance at a 100,000 b/d CDU at its Dalin refinery that began earlier in November and will take 60 days to complete.

** Viva Energy, Australia's second-largest refiner, said it was delaying planned maintenance at its hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit to 2021 from late 2020.

** New Zealand's Marsden Point will undergo a scheduled turnaround at its No.1 crude distillation unit and continuous catalytic reforming platformer in 2021 that had been originally planned for 2020, the duration of which could not be confirmed.

** Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. will be shutting down its Tabangao refinery, transforming the facility into an import terminal, the company said in a statement released on its website Aug. 13. The refinery has been shut since May 24, having been idled due to weak domestic product demand.

Upgrades

New and revised entries

** In May, Pertamina and South Korean Consortium DH Global Holdings Co signed a memorandum of understanding for the upgrade of the Dumai refinery complex, with plans to increase the refinery's operating capacity as part of the company's Refinery Development Master Plan.

Existing entries

** Indonesia's TPPI has laid out the next steps of its upgrading works at its Tuban refinery, setting 2024 as the target for the completion of its new Olefin Project. The new Olefin Project, which will consist of the construction of a new naphtha cracker as well as the necessary downstream units, will provide the facility an additional "1 million mt/year Polyethylene products and 600,000 mt/year Polyethylene," according to the company statement. In addition the Olefin project, TPPI will also continue its Aromatic Revamping project, which will "increase petrochemical production in the form of Paraxylene from 600,000 mt/year to 780,000 mt/year," added the statement. The Olefin Project is slated for completion by 2024 while the Aromatic Revamping project will complete by 2022.

** Two separate consortiums have submitted bids for the engineering, procurement and construction contract to build, upgrade and expand project of Dung Quat refinery in central Vietnam. They is a consortium of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. and Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd.; and consortium of Technip Italy, Technip Geoproduction (M) Sdn Bhd, Technip France, PetroVietnam Technical Services Corp. and Vietnam's Lilama Corp. The upgrade will raise the capacity of Dung Quat to 8.5 million mt/year from current 6.5 million mt/year. The project will enable the refinery to diversify its crude inputs and meet Euro-V standards for its fuels.

** Pakistan's Attock Refinery has planned to install a hydrocracking facility, Attock Refinery Limited told analysts. Attock Refinery is considering two upgrade projects, including the hydrocracker as well as a Continuous Catalyst Regeneration (CCR), the company's officials told the analysts. After the implementation of these projects, Attock Refinery would be able to produce Euro V compliant gasoline and diesel along with full conversion of naphtha into mogas.

** The Pakistan National Refinery has issued shares in order to upgrade and expand the plant into a deep conversion refinery, according to market sources and company documents. The proceeds will be used to revamp units and increase the gasoline and diesel yield.

** Pakistan's Byco Petroleum Pakistan said it plans to build an aromatics plant with a capacity of 27,300 b/d to produce benzene, mixed xylene, paraxylene, orthoxylene, C9 and raffinate.

** State-run Indian Oil Corp-owned Gujarat refinery's capacity expansion project is set to be over by Sept.30 2024, company officials said, a delay of one and a half years from the previous deadline. The delay is primarily due to the rescheduling of the project execution timelines for the pending projects as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The initial deadline for the capacity expansion project was contemplated for 2020. The expansion plan will help the refinery on the west coast to process cheaper heavy crude grades and improve profitability. Under the expansion project, the existing smaller capacity atmospheric unit and vacuum units will be replaced by a large atmospheric vacuum unit (AVU) for raising the operational efficiency of the refinery. The project also involves a revamp of the existing hydrogen generation unit for the production of syngas and hydrogen, a new n-butanol processing unit and a revamp of the linear alkylbenzenes (LAB) unit.

** Indian Oil Corp. owned Paradip refinery will install the first stage of a Grassroot Needle Coker Unit by using its own in-house technology. The proposed unit will have a Calcined Needle Coke, or CNC, production capacity of 56 kilotons/year. Currently, the entire Needle Coke requirement of the country (80-100 kilotons/year) is met via imports. The company does not plan any expansion for its Paradip refinery, whose overall capacity is 15 million mt/yr.

** HPCL's $3.2 billion project to expand Vizag's capacity to 300,000 b/d is in advance stage of completion, company officials said. Originally, the expansion project was scheduled for completion