US wheat inspections for China nearly triple on week

13 Oct 2020 | 20:12 UTC — New Delhi
Highlights
China's US wheat imports since June at 1.2 mil mt
Total US wheat inspections dip 24.3% on week
New Delhi — US wheat inspections for China in the week to Oct. 8 reached 182,382 mt, up 179% on the week and the third highest weekly level in 2020-21 (June-May), data from the US Department of Agriculture released Oct. 13 showed, indicating China's intention to fulfill its commitments, which are nearing a four-year high.
This takes China's total US wheat imports since the 2020-21 marketing season started in June to 1.2 million mt, while the country did not import any wheat from the US over the same period last year.
Between Sept. 3 and Oct. 1, China imported 466,772 mt of US wheat, while it only imported 126,000 mt over July 30-Aug. 27, according to an analysis of USDA data.
China remains on a buying spree when it comes to US agricultural products, including wheat, soybeans, corn and sorghum, showing its intention to reach its commitments under the Phase 1 deal, according to analysts.
US corn exports to China in the 2020-21 marketing year (September-August) reached 1.2 million mt on Oct. 8, while no shipments were made in the same period of 2019. China's total commitments hit a record high of 9.9 million mt, according to USDA data.
US soybean shipments to China touched 6.1 million mt in 2020-21 as of Oct. 8, compared to 756,367 mt in the same period last year, USDA data showed. Sorghum shipments also remain sharply higher than prior-year levels.
In the week to Oct. 8, total US wheat inspections dipped 24.3% on the week to 514,086 mt, as major importers like Japan, South Korea and Vietnam sat on the sidelines.
From the start of the 2020-21 marketing year till Oct. 8, total wheat inspected for exports reached 10.4 million mt, up 9.9% year on year, according to the data.
The USDA estimates the US will export 26.5 million mt of wheat in the 2020-21 season. In its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the agency kept US export estimates unchanged from the previous estimate.
Inspection for export indicates loading of a sold commodity onto ships that are set to leave US ports during a given week.
Source: USDA