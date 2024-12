Brazil's 2021-22 corn output forecast at record 116.3 mil mt: Conab

Brazil's total corn production is forecast at a record 116.31 million mt for 2021-22, up 33.7% year on year, the country's national agricultural agency Conab said Oct. 7.

Brazil's 2021-22 corn crop will be marketed during February 2022-January 2023.

The expected increase in the country's corn output in 2021-22 is primarily due to a rise in yield, Conab said in a report.

Conab sees Brazil's corn crop yield rising by 27.7% year on year to 5.575 mt/hectare in 2021-22, while area is seen up 4.7% year on year at 20.865 million hectares.

In 2020-21, corn crops were hit severely by drought that negatively affected production.

Brazil's corn consumption is seen rising to 73.68 million mt in 2021-22, from 70.93 million mt estimated for 2020-21, the report said.

Brazil's corn exports are also seen recovering in 2021-22 to 39 million mt, from 22 million mt forecast for 2020-21.

Currently, first corn crop planting is underway in Brazil.

The first corn crop in Brazil is planted during September-December and harvested in February-May, while the second crop is planted in February-March and harvested in June-July.

Brazil is usually the second-largest corn exporter in the world after the US.