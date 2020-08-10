US wheat inspected for exports slips for 2nd straight week; large inspections for China

US wheat inspected for exports in the week ended Aug. 6 fell 31.7% week on week to 379,949 mt, but China reemerged as one of the top destinations for US wheat inspection, indicating new wheat shipment was headed there, data from the US Department of Agriculture showed Aug. 10.

This comes after no wheat inspections were reported for China for two straight weeks before the latest week. Wheat inspections for China were seen at 62,999 mt in the week to Aug. 6, according to the USDA data.

As part of its commitments under the Phase 1 deal with the US, China continues to ramp-up its purchases of US agricultural products, including wheat.

China's commitments for US wheat so far in the 2020-21 marketing year passed 1 million mt, which are higher than the last three marketing seasons.

In the week ended Aug. 6, wheat inspected for exports to Japan reached 85,978 mt, according to the data.

Total US wheat inspected for export in the latest week continued to beat the year-ago pace, according to the grain inspection report.

So far in the new marketing year which started June 1, total wheat inspected for exports reached 5.1 million mt as of Aug. 6, up 2.2% year on year, according to the data.

The USDA estimates US wheat exports will be 25.9 million mt in the 2020-21 season.

Inspection for export indicates loading of a sold commodity onto vessels that are set to leave US ports during a given week.

Wheat inspected and/or weighed for export: Top 5 destinations Reported in the week ended Aug. 6, 2020 Country Volume (MT) Japan 85,978 China 62,999 The Philippines 55,767 Brazil 41,940 South Korea 35,365

Source: USDA