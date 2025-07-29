Hamburg Port tests Shell-produced HVO 100 biofuel on three ships

Hamburg Port Authority's shipping subsidiary Flotte Hamburg has begun trials of a 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil marine fuel, or HVO 100, on three of its ships.

The trial, announced on July 28, involves Shell-produced HVO 100 supplied by Friedrich G. Frommann. Made entirely from food waste and free of palm oil, the fuel meets EU RED II sustainability requirements and claims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% compared to conventional diesel.

The ships involved in the pilot include the Hafenkapitan, Deepenschriewer III -- a sounding and survey ship -- and Nebsand, used for transport and inspection. The authority said that if successful, the Port of Hamburg could adopt HVO 100 fleetwide, particularly for ships that cannot yet be electrified.

"While our focus remains on electrification and innovative propulsion systems, fuels [such as] HVO 100 are crucial for meeting our climate targets in the interim," said Karsten Schönewald, managing director of Flotte Hamburg.

"While Hamburg Fleet remains committed to electrifying ships wherever feasible, not all ships can be transitioned to electric propulsion under current technological and operational constraints," he said. "HVO 100 offers a viable drop-in alternative for conventional engines and helps us move toward our zero-emissions targets today, not decades from now."

With around 50 ships under its management, Flotte Hamburg operates a range of public service and port support craft from firefighting ships to icebreakers and ferries, many of which have high energy demands and require extended operational range.

The pilot project with HVO 100 is part of a broader sustainability strategy under which the Port of Hamburg has already adopted synthetic gas-to-liquid fuels in some ships, and is rolling out electrification across newer craft.

The Hafenkapitän will become the first non-electric ship in the fleet to operate in an almost carbon dioxide-neutral manner through biofuel use.

Part of broader EU maritime decarbonization

Hamburg's move aligns with tightening EU climate mandates, including the revised RED II directive, which requires at least 29% renewable energy use in the transport sector by 2030, and the inclusion of maritime transport in the EU Emissions Trading System from 2024 onward.

HVO has emerged as a leading drop-in biofuel option for road, rail, and increasingly, marine sectors across Europe, according to the European Maritime Safety Agency. Produced from waste fats, oils, and greases through hydrotreatment, HVO can be used in diesel engines without modification and offers better cold-weather performance and storage stability than first-generation biodiesels.

European ports such as Rotterdam, Antwerp, and Gothenburg have already begun offering HVO bunkering options for commercial shipping, while German shipping and logistics companies have piloted HVO in heavy trucks and rail freight. However, Hamburg's initiative is one of the first to apply 100% HVO in municipal port ships on a structured fleet basis.

Decarbonization pressures rise in maritime sector

The maritime industry -- responsible for nearly 3% of global GHG emissions according to the International Maritime Organization -- faces increasing pressure to decarbonize under IMO and EU regulations. While electrification is a long-term solution for some ships, especially on shorter inland or ferry routes, drop-in biofuels such as HVO are seen as a critical near-term tool for cutting emissions in existing fleets.

The IMO earlier this year adopted a revised climate strategy aiming to cut GHG emissions from international shipping by at least 30% by 2030 and reach net zero "close to 2050."

Meanwhile, Germany's federal government has also announced a national shore power strategy and green shipping fund, signaling growing investment in port and maritime energy transition.

If the Hamburg trials prove successful, Flotte Hamburg could roll out HVO 100 across its entire fleet, which could set a precedent for other port cities seeking low-barrier, immediate decarbonization pathways.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed Bio-Bunkers B30 Rotterdam FAME at $755.5/mt, up $1/mt day over day.