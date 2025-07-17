South Korea detects 4th outbreak of African Swine Fever in 2025

South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said late July 16 that it had detected a case of African swine fever at a farm housing 2,500 pigs in Paju, Gyeonggi province, marking the fourth reported ASF case in the country so far this year.

The last reported incident was at a farm in Yangju in March, which was raising about 6,000 pigs at the time of the outbreak.

In response to the outbreak, South Korean authorities have issued a 48-hour standstill order for all pig farms and related facilities in the affected region under the Act on the Prevention of Contagious Animal Diseases, with culling of infected livestock underway.

While ASF poses no threat to human health, it disrupts pork supply due to its high mortality rate and the lack of a vaccine or treatment. To control the spread, infected or at-risk pigs are culled, resulting in losses for pig farmers.

A local market source said that domestic pork prices in South Korea are expected to rise in the coming days. Average domestic pork belly prices were last seen at Won 2,669/100 grams ($1.92) on July 16, according to data from South Korea's Livestock Quality Evaluation Service.

Meanwhile, imported pork prices have declined due to low buying interest amid high stocks and expensive offers.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, last assessed pork belly CFR North Asia at $5,316/mt July 17, down $84 week over week.