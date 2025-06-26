Agriculture, Biofuel

June 26, 2025

INFOGRAPHIC: Mapping Asia's biofuel policy landscape in 2025: Trade, profitability challenges emerge

Coming from a record year of demand and prices in 2024, a lack of new policy incentives and trade barriers are slowing things down for Asia's biofuel markets in 2025.

                                                                                                               

Editor:

Sarah Mishra

