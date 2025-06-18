South Africa reopens poultry imports from Brazil, excluding Rio Grande do Sul

South Africa has partially lifted its ban on Brazilian poultry imports, allowing shipments from all states except Rio Grande do Sul following an H5N1 bird flu outbreak in the region, according to an official statement late June 17 by South Africa's department of agriculture.

The decision, effective June 19, follows Brazil's June 11 report to South African authorities detailing the management measures by the country after the detection of H5N1 bird flu in the southern state.

The reopening is expected to restore trade in mechanically deboned meat, with suppliers referring to tight South African supply and reduced exportable stocks in Brazil as the fundamentals behind the current price levels.

Offers for Brazilian MDM into South Africa have reached $1,000/mt CIF for late June and early July shipments, according to a supplier, compared with pre-ban levels of around $800/mt.

"Buyers are short, and much of the MDM originally bound for South Africa was diverted to rendering during the suspension," a Brazilian supplier said. "Prices will likely settle between pre-ban and current CFR levels."

In Brazil, some plants remain restricted from exporting to South Africa due to approval and salmonella-related issues, though most volumes are expected to resume.

"We expect volumes to return to near normal in the coming weeks, excluding the 10% that previously came from Rio Grande do Sul," the source said.