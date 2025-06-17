Middle East chicken breast prices rise as Brazil regains access to Mexico

Middle East chicken breast prices have risen $150/mt following Mexico's decision to reopen to Brazilian poultry on June 11. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed the CIF Middle East chicken breast price at $2,950/mt on June 16, up $150/mt from June 13.

Mexico had blocked shipments from Brazil following reports of H5N1 bird flu in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. On May 16, Brazil announced it had found an outbreak of bird flu in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and subsequently suspended exports. Despite Brazil's actions, prices in the Middle East fell as demand was weak. CIF prices decreased to $2,650/mt at the end of May, their lowest level since January 2024, according Platts data.

Demand in the Middle East remains subdued as buyers are in no hurry to purchase.

"Buyers in the UAE are in a favorable position, with little immediate pressure to purchase," a UAE-based trader said. "We're focused on the back-to-school season in September, so late July and August will be the key period for confirmations and shipments."

In the UAE, bids for boneless skinless breast meat remained at $2,600–$2,650/mt this week, levels not accepted by suppliers.

Mexico imported 86,800 mt of chicken meat from Brazil between January and May 2025, making it Brazil's eighth-largest poultry export destination. These volumes accounted for 36.7% of Mexico's total chicken imports during that period.

According to Brazil's agriculture ministry, most authorized plants regained export approval last week after sanitary inspections and regionalization protocols were accepted by Mexican authorities.

Offers to Mexico for Brazilian chicken breast loading in the second half of July are currently at $3,000–$3,100/mt CFR, while bids from the market have been heard at $2,800/mt.

"Mexico being back is critical. It gives Brazilian suppliers more options and reduces pressure on the Middle East," said a Middle East-based trader.

Market participants continue to monitor other import destinations, with Iraq still closed to Brazilian chicken. Trade into Jordan and Kuwait remains limited, while some sellers reported attempts to redirect domestic UAE stock into Iraq at elevated prices, with little success.