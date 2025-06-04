Syzygy begins work on world’s first electrified biogas-to-SAF plant in Uruguay

Syzygy Plasmonics, a leader in electrified chemical reactor technologies, has initiated front-end engineering and design work with global engineering firm Kent for NovaSAF 1, the world's first fully electrified biogas-to-sustainable aviation fuel production facility.

According to a company statement released on June 4, the facility in Durazno, Uruguay, is expected to produce over 350,000 gallons of ASTM-certified SAF annually and serve as a replicable model for scalable and cost-efficient clean fuel.

The facility will operate using Syzygy's proprietary NovaSAF platform, which combines renewable biogas and carbon dioxide with clean electricity to produce drop-in aviation fuel.

The plant's feedstock, derived from cow manure and captured CO2, will be supplied through long-term agreements with Estancias del Lago, one of Uruguay's largest dairy and agri-energy operations.

With Uruguay's nearly 100% renewable power grid, NovaSAF 1 aims to deliver ultra-low carbon intensity fuel with over 80% emissions reduction compared to conventional Jet-A.

"This is more than just a SAF plant, it's a new model for biogas economics," said Trevor Best, CEO of Syzygy Plasmonics. "We're turning waste into value by converting underutilized biogas sources into high-value clean fuel hubs without relying on pipelines, gas separation, or subsidies. NovaSAF™ is one of the few pathways that can offer Jet-A parity pricing while meaningfully decarbonizing aviation."

Syzygy's electrified approach - distinct from conventional SAF pathways like HEFA or ATJ - allows the direct use of raw biogas without costly pre-processing.

The design is modular and scalable, making it ideal for replication in other biogas-rich regions such as dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants.

According to the company, the NovaSAF 1 facility will have more than 50% higher SAF yield than traditional biogas reforming methods by utilizing both methane and CO2 as feedstocks.

"We're proud to support Syzygy in delivering the world's first profitable biogas-to-SAF plant," said Tom Bullard, EVP Operations, The Americas at Kent, the engineering partner leading FEED. "This project highlights our capability to deliver groundbreaking clean energy infrastructure at scale."

The facility is expected to reach the final investment decision by the fourth quarter and begin commercial operations by Q1 2027. SAF produced at the site will comply with international aviation sustainability standards, including those set by EU RFNBO, US federal programs and CORSIA.

Biogas-based SAF

Syzygy's NovaSAF project builds on the company's recent breakthrough: the world's largest all-electric GHG e-Reforming™ demonstration unit, which successfully completed over 3,000 hours of trials in Houston, Texas and Ulsan, South Korea.

The unit uses Syzygy's Rigel Reactor to reform raw biogas into syngas without combustion, setting a new benchmark for efficiency in SAF production.

Traditional SAF pathways require either costly renewable natural gas upgrades or high market prices supported by subsidies to remain viable.

Syzygy's process bypasses these hurdles by processing biogas directly from anaerobic digesters or landfills with minimal preparation, eliminating the need for CO2 separation or pipeline infrastructure.

"This demonstration plant achieves our first major step in expanding SAF production and transforming energy," said Best. "We'll continue refining the system in Houston while advancing new commercial projects globally."

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed the Asia SAF-jet fuel spread at $1,138.85/mt on June 3, up $24.91/mt day over day.

The US West Coast SAF-jet fuel spread was assessed at 448.71 cents/gal, down 9.67 cents/gal day over day on June 3.

The European SAF-jet fuel spread was assessed at $1,304.33/mt, down $13.46/mt day over day on June 3.