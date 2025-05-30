India can become net exporter of sustainable aviation fuel: Boeing

India has the potential to emerge as a net exporter of sustainable aviation fuel, backed by its abundant agricultural residue and growing aviation sector, a senior Boeing official said May 29 at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi.

Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India and South Asia, said the country is uniquely positioned to meet a significant share of global SAF demand, with the capacity to eventually produce 8-10 million mt annually, enough to meet over 5% of global SAF requirements.

"India can help decarbonize the civil aviation industry," Gupte said. "This creates an opportunity to convert agricultural waste into a valuable export product while addressing climate goals."

With aviation contributing around 2%–3% of global carbon emissions, according to IATA,SAF is considered a critical solution for reducing the industry's environmental footprint. However, supply remains a major challenge, with SAF currently costing 2.5 to 3.5 times more than conventional aviation turbine fuel.

India's rapid aviation expansion further strengthens the case for local SAF production. Gupte noted that 2,500 new civil aircraft are expected to join the Indian fleet over the next two decades. Indian carriers have already placed orders for more than 1,000 aircraft in recent years, cementing India's status as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

The opportunity, according to Gupte, lies not just in meeting domestic demand but also in exporting SAF to global markets striving to reach net-zero aviation emissions by 2050. To meet that goal, global SAF production must scale up to 185 million mt annually.

India's feedstock advantage includes used cooking oil, farm waste, and other agricultural residues that are not in direct competition with the food supply. Developing this sector could not only support climate commitments but also drive rural economic development and energy security, Gupte suggested.

Boeing, a long-time partner in India's aerospace ecosystem, is ramping up its efforts to support sustainable aviation globally, including through research partnerships, SAF supply chain investments, and aircraft fleet modernization programs.

India's potential to become a global hub for sustainable aviation fuel has been gaining momentum, bolstered by both public and private sector initiatives. Earlier in 2025, Boeing and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. announced a partnership aimed at accelerating SAF production and ecosystem development in India.

The collaboration will explore opportunities to scale domestic SAF manufacturing, certify fuel made from local feedstocks, and implement sustainability standards across the supply chain.

HPCL, through its Green R&D Centre, has already pioneered "Trijet" technology, a patented method to convert used cooking oil into jet fuel.

This innovation underscores the country's readiness to commercialize SAF at scale using widely available agricultural and industrial residues.

Feedstocks such as farm waste, non-edible plants, forestry residue, and municipal waste make India uniquely positioned to meet both its domestic needs and contribute to global SAF supply chains.

Boeing has committed to making all its commercial aircraft capable of flying on 100% SAF by 2030 and has previously demonstrated the technology in test flights.

However, industry leaders -- including Boeing India President Salil Gupte -- emphasize that aircraft readiness is not the barrier. Rather, building a viable supply chain, a favorable policy environment, and reducing the high cost of SAF are key challenges that must be addressed.

At recent industry events, Gupte projected India could produce up to 24 million mt of SAF annually based on available feedstock, far exceeding the estimated domestic demand of 8-10 million mt by 2030.

Several key industry stakeholders have also highlighted the potential for SAF exports, given the country's fertile agricultural base, growing aviation market, and geographic advantage. These factors are also viewed alongside combined with major aircraft orders and an expanding aerospace sector in the country.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed Asia SAF-Jet Fuel Spread at $1,123.72/mt on 29 May, up $2.78/mt day over day.