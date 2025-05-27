Surge in UAE imports of Chinese chicken breast raises counterfeit concerns

Imports of frozen raw chicken breast into the UAE from China have been rising sharply and displacing Brazilian volumes in the local market, with mounting concerns over compliance, traceability and certification, according to UAE-based traders.

Inflows from China into the UAE peaked at a record monthly figure of 2,500 mt in December, surging from just 50 mt in June last year.

Multiple sources have said that product continues to enter with counterfeit Brazilian brands or declared under incorrect HS codes.

Traders say that with the number of checks and approvals needed at port, it is unclear how the frozen raw chicken meat from China is entering the local market.

The UAE's Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s list of approved establishments (slaughterhouses/factories) for exporting halal products (revised May 26) does not list any companies from China to supply frozen raw poultry under the HS code 0202.14. Only a very small number of companies from China appear on the official halal-certified list to supply cooked products, under HS code 1602.32.

The municipalities of Sharjah, Ajman and Dubai did not respond to a request to comment.

“What we’re seeing raises serious concerns around halal integrity, food safety and traceability,” a trader active across Middle East markets said.

Images of frozen chicken breast packaging with suspected counterfeit labels are circulating widely on social media channels used by traders in the UAE. The packaging features Brazilian brand names alongside “China” or “PRC” listed as the country of origin, raising serious concerns about misrepresentation.

Traders say they are identifying counterfeit products by examining traceability codes, which in many cases do not match standard traceability formats and the production dates are reprinted.

The presence of such irregularities has prompted warnings over potential breaches of halal certification protocols, import regulations and consumer safety standards.

The trader said: "Once the meat has been processed or served on the consumer's plate, you don’t know where that product has truly come from, and all the buyer or consumer has is a brand name.”

A trader said that so far only Ajman municipality had taken steps to address the issue and has reportedly fined a cold store Dirhams 50,000 for storing uncertified product from China.

A UAE-based source said: “As noise gets louder, traders are afraid of holding inventory and attempt to move product at a discount to the market prices, otherwise import smaller volumes or import as a group and move to the inventory as quickly as possible.”

Traders said that once the product is cleared through the ports, it is pushed into the market as quickly as possible because no cold stores will run the risk of storing the product.

In the domestic market, chicken breast from China has been sold at only Dirhams 1/kg below the original Brazilian breast brands of Dirhams 13-14/kg. The price of chicken breast from China has been heard at $1,800/mt CFR Jebel Ali whereas authentic Brazilian origin chicken breast has been heard around $3,000/mt CFR Jebel Ali.

Suppliers and traders say they have noticed an unusual shift in Brazilian chicken import volumes compared with previous years.

According to the latest data from Brazil’s Foreign Trade Secretariat, Brazil, the main supplier of chicken meat to the UAE, recorded a year-over-year drop of over 15% in February and March.

Similar year-over-year declines were seen from in June-July 2024, with a sharp 40% reduction in December.

“As we come into the summer season in the Middle East and the seasonal slowdown, processors use this period to capitalize on reduced prices of Brazilian products.”

The market slowdown ahead of the summer season has coincided with the influx of cheaper, mislabeled products.

A supplier said: “With a market that is flooded with unexpected products, it may pressure prices further, or we may need to expect volumes to be lower than planned.”

Traders say it is now up to government authorities to protect the protein trade in the UAE, ensure consumer safety and uphold halal compliance amid the surge in mislabeled chicken imports.

“How regulators and authorities respond will be critical in restoring trader confidence and stabilizing trade flows,” the UAE-based trader said.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed the CIF Jebel Ali, Middle East chicken breast price at $2,900/mt on May 26.