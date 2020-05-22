Some parts of US may see corn replanting as cold weather hurts crops

New Delhi — Inclement weather conditions in some parts of the US are likely to have damaged some emerged corn crops, which may require replanting, experts said.

However, the damage is not widespread, and perhaps only 5% of planted crops in the hardest hit areas will need to be replanted, they said.

Temperatures dropped below the freezing mark across most of the Corn Belt earlier this month, with the coldest temperatures occurring in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, northeastern Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and northern Indiana, said Kyle Tapley, senior agricultural meteorologist at weather agency Maxar.

"The cold may have resulted in some damage to corn that was germinating," he said. "Some replanting of corn may be necessary, but damage was not widespread."

Arlan Suderman, chief economist at INTL FC Stone, said that though replanting will be needed in some locations, from a bigger picture standpoint it is not a significant issue.

"We are seeing some emergence problems, but nothing that much greater than what we face in a normal season at this time", he said.

As of Sunday, 80% of the intended US corn acreage for 2020-21 (September-August) had been planted across the US, higher than the five-year average of 71% for the period, the US Department of Agriculture's crop progress report showed. Corn emergence was reported at 43%, also above the five-year average of 40%.

Very cold temperatures can slow the germination and emergence of corn, according to a report by South Dakota State University.

Corn emergence in the US is behind the normal pace in Illinois, Ohio, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and North Dakota, according to the USDA report.

The USDA estimates US corn acreage in 2020-21 at 96.99 million acres, 4% larger year on year, and the highest since 2012. Production of corn in the US in the upcoming year is estimated at a record high of 15.9 billion bushels.