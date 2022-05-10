Center-South Brazil H2 April sugar output down 39% on year: UNICA

Sugar production in Brazil's Center-South region fell 38.71% on the year in the second half of April to 934,000 mt, data from Brazilian sugarcane industry group UNICA showed May 10.

The figure was higher than the consensus expectations of 769,400 mt from 10 analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Mills in CS Brazil crushed 23.82 million mt of sugarcane in H2 April, down 19.72% year on year, UNICA said. Sugar's share of the crush for H2 April was 35.42%, compared with 42.67% a year earlier.

"The reduction in the cane crush for H1 April and H2 April was because lesser mills were in operation compared to the prior season due to an average 15-20 day delayed start to the harvest," a Sao Paulo-based trader said.

A total of 180 mills were operating as of May 1, 27 fewer than in the same period of 2021. Market participants expected another 57 mills to begin operation in H1 May.

Total recoverable sugar, or ATR, in H2 April was 110.64 kg/mt, a decrease of 8.64% year on year.

Ethanol production, sales

Ethanol production in CS Brazil was 1.094 billion liters in H2 April, down from 1.300 billion liters a year earlier, UNICA said. Hydrous ethanol production accounted for 864 million liters of the total, while anhydrous ethanol output was 231 million liters.

Corn ethanol production in H2 April was 116.54 million liters, a decrease of 5.71% year on year.

Ethanol sales by mills in CS Brazil during H2 April were 1.16 billion liters, 0.85% lower year on year, with 1.08 billion liters going to the domestic market and 80 million liters for export.

The quantity of hydrous ethanol sold to the domestic market during H2 April was 697 million liters. The quantity of anhydrous ethanol sold to the domestic market was 387 million liters.