Brazil April beef exports hit new high for month; US shipments grow sharply

Brazil's beef export sector kicked off the second quarter with remarkable momentum, signaling a bullish outlook for the rest of the year.

According to Brazil Foreign Trade Agency data May 8, the country exported 241,584 mt of fresh, chilled and frozen beef in April, up 16.3% on the year-ago month and up 12.1% from March. The April exports set a record for the month and was the third-highest monthly export volume recorded.

The April numbers confirm a robust trend that began in the first quarter, when exports jumped 11% year over year. Cumulatively, from January through April, Brazil exported 827,822 mt of beef, a 13% increase over the the year-ago period.

Exports to US up 303% January-April

China retained its position as Brazil's largest beef buyer, with April shipments rising to 106,639 mt, up 11% from March and 6% above April 2024. Still, its share of Brazil's total beef exports from January to April dipped slightly to 47%, down from 51% in the year-ago month, a signal of shifting market dynamics.

The real standout in Brazil's exports is the US market, which has significantly ramped up imports in 2025. In April alone, Brazil exported 44,164 mt of beef to the US, marking a 20% increase from March. Over the first four months of the year, exports to the US skyrocketed by 303%, reaching 120,559 mt. As a result, the US accounts for 15% of Brazil's total January-April beef exports, more than double the 7% in the 2024 period.

This growing diversification reduces Brazil's overreliance on China and increases resilience in the face of trade or sanitary disruptions. The trend suggests a strategic rebalancing of trade flows, with Brazil gaining stronger footholds in premium markets like the US, where demand for lean beef remains high.

Price recovery signals market strength

Adding to the bullish narrative, beef prices on the global market have rebounded, reaching levels not seen since mid-2023. In April, Brazil's average FOB price hit $5,030/mt, the highest since June 2023, reflecting a 2.7% rise from March and an 11% increase compared to April 2024. The average price for the first four months of the year reached $4,972/mt, up 10% from the year-ago period.

The price rally comes amid firm international demand, limited supply from competing producers, and the added value of sanitary status and traceability improvements in Brazilian production. As buyers compete for affordable protein, Brazil's competitive advantage in scale, cost-efficiency and year-round production positions it well to capitalize on rising global protein demand in 2025.

Eyes on currency, domestic supply

Looking ahead, the trajectory of Brazil's beef exports remains favorable, though a few variables warrant close attention. Currency fluctuations, especially the behavior of the Brazilian real against the US dollar, could influence competitiveness. Additionally, domestic cattle supply and slaughter pace may affect how much Brazil can capitalize on elevated global demand.

Yet, with export volumes and prices both trending upward and structural shifts underway in the destination mix, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Brazil's beef sector — one where diversification and value gain center stage.