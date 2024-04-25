Honeywell unveils new technology for affordable, low waste-higher output SAF

US-based technology firm Honeywell has launched its new sustainable aviation fuel technology that will produce a greater yield while reducing cost and wastage along the way, the company said in a release on April 24.

The firm announced that its hydrocracking technology can be used to produce SAF from biomass. This new technology produces 3%-5% more SAF, enables a cost reduction of up to 20% and reduces byproduct waste streams as compared to other commonly-used hydroprocessing technologies.

Honeywell's Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Unicracking technology utilizes liquids and waxes derived from processed biomass, such as agricultural residues, wood waste, or food scraps, to create SAF.

"As demand for SAF continues to grow, the aviation industry is challenged by limited supplies of traditional SAF feedstocks such as vegetable oils, animal fats and waste oils," said Ken West, president and CEO of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions. "When combined with the existing Fischer-Tropsch process, our new technology will expand the feedstock options available in the industry to sources that are more plentiful, ultimately helping improve our customers' ability to produce SAF."

Usage footprints

According to the release, DG Fuels has opted for Honeywell's FT Unicracking technology for its biofuels manufacturing facility in Louisiana. It will be the largest facility in the world for making SAF from the FT process leading to output of 13,000 barrels of SAF each day when it begins operations in 2028.

Honeywell has also developed SAF production with its Ecofining technology, used to produce the fuel commercially since 2016. Moreover, apart from this, the company also has 'Ethanol to Jet technology' and "eFining", which converts green hydrogen and carbon dioxide into e-fuels.

Over 50 renewable facilities across globe have licensed Honeywell's SAF technologies, with refineries projected to exceed a combined capacity of more than 500,000 b/d of SAF when fully operational.

British oil giant announced in 2023 that it has selected Honeywell's Ecofining technology to help support SAF production at five BP facilities across the globe. This is in bid to fulfill firm aim to supply 20% of the SAF market globally by 2030.

SAF produced from Honeywell's Ecofining technology is certified for use according to international standards. It can be used as a drop-in replacement without engine modifications and currently can be used in blends of up to 50% with the remainder as conventional (fossil-based) jet fuel.

S&P Global Commodity Insights has forecast global SAF consumption at 349,000 b/d by 2030, rising to 2.1 million b/d by 2050, displacing almost 24% of worldwide jet fuel demand, according to its latest SAF market outlook.

Platts, part of S&P Global, assessed SAF production cost (palm fatty acid distillate) in Southeast Asia up $2.3 on the day at $1,491.94/mt on April 24.