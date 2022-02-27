Factbox: As SWIFT ban hits banks, spotlight turns on how Russia sells its oil

S&P Global Offerings
27 Feb 2022 | 10:14 UTC
Highlights
Traders may use 'sleeving' through a third party to bypass sanctions
Oil trading not specifically targeted by SWIFT ban
Urals a key crude for European markets
Concern is growing over the impact that a ban announced Feb. 26 on Russian banks using the SWIFT international payment system could have on the trading of Urals crude oil.
Russia's key grade shipped to Europe and the US is medium sour Urals. This crude is mainly sourced from fields in European Russia and West Siberia and is priced against S&P Global Platts Dated Brent.
Although the SWIFT ban does not target oil specifically, trading companies use banks as intermediaries for transactions, letters of credit and clearing services.
"It will likely make many buyers more hesitant to purchase Russian oil. That will tend to drive down the price of Russian crude oil even more until it ultimately clears outside of its traditional markets in Europe," said Rick Joswick, head of Global Oil Analytics at S&P Global Platts Analytics.
Before the SWIFT sanction, Urals crude was assessed at its lowest level ever relative to Dated Brent on Feb. 24 but edged 7.5 cents/b higher Feb. 25 amid a lack of indications during the Platts Market on Close assessment process.
The following is a breakdown of how this crude is traded.
Russian Urals grade has the biggest share of Europe's market for crude, supplying about a quarter of the region's oil and condensates imports.
-- Around 1 million b/d of Urals is shipped to market via the major Druzhba pipeline.
Related infographic: Russian invasion of Ukraine puts spotlight on security of oil, gas and commodities flows
-- Between 1.5-1.8 million b/d of Urals is also shipped via the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea, and Novorossiisk on the Black Sea.
-- Another route to market for Russia is the Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) blend crude into Asia.
Urals is traded in three main ways -- through term contracts, tenders, and on the spot market.
-- Term contracts
-- Tenders
-- Spot market
Russia is the largest producer in the OPEC+ alliance alongside Saudi Arabia, accounting for about 10% of total global supply. Urals crude is a staple for refiners in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean.
-- Key buyers include Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Greece, Romania, Turkey and Bulgaria. Russia is also a major supplier to the US and China.
-- BP has the biggest interest of any of the major international oil companies in Russian oil through its 20% shareholding in the giant Rosneft, which itself accounts for 6% of global supply.
Under normal circumstances, Urals is a reliable crude stream for traders with the exception of the 2019 contamination incident and adverse sea conditions at its major export terminals.
-- Ports are regularly impacted by adverse weather conditions.
-- How will sanctions and exclusion from SWIFT impact trades?