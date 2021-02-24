Cumulative sugar production in Center-South Brazil between the start of the 2020-21 season on April 1 and Feb. 16 totaled 38.21 million mt, up by 44.3% on the year, data from trade association UNICA showed Feb. 24.

The amount of sugar produced in CS Brazil in the first half of February was 21,350 mt, with sugar's share of the crush at 36.5% compared with 16.9% a year earlier, according to UNICA.

Sugar's share in the crush over April 1-Feb. 16 was 46.2% compared with 34.5% a year earlier.

Mills in CS Brazil crushed 486,890 mt of sugarcane in H1 February, up 185.7% from the year-ago period, UNICA said.

The cumulative crush up to Feb. 16 totaled 598.12 million mt, a 3.2% increase on the year.

Total recoverable sugar (ATR) in H1 February averaged 61 kg/mt, an increase of 293.2% year on year. The cumulative ATR for the 2020-21 season to Feb. 16 was 145.15 kg/mt, an increase of 4.3%. Sufficient rain during the summer and favorable weather in CS Brazil since April 1 has allowed the cane to develop well and have a high sucrose concentration.

There were three sugarcane mills, five corn mills, and two plants processing raw materials operational at the end of H1 February.

Maximum sugar production has been encouraged by favorable weather, sugar production paying much better than ethanol, and the weaker Brazilian real boosting overseas demand for exports.

Ethanol production, sales

Ethanol production by CS mills in 2020-21 from April 1 to Feb. 16 was 29.68 billion liters, down 8.5% from 32.45 billion liters a year earlier, UNICA said. Hydrous ethanol production accounted for 19.97 billion liters of the total, while anhydrous ethanol output was 9.71 billion liters, it said.

Ethanol sales by CS mills during H1 February totaled 1.29 billion liters or 5.3% more than a year earlier, with 1.26 billion liters going to the domestic market and 23.14 million liters for export.

Of the total, hydrous ethanol sales accounted for 839.72 million liters, up 3.9% on the year, while anhydrous ethanol sales totaled 425.13 million liters, up 8.2%.

Ethanol sales by CS mills in 2020-21 from April 1 to Feb. 16 totaled 27.21 billion liters, 8.6% lower year on year, with 24.83 billion liters going to the domestic market and 2.38 billion liters for export.

Although ethanol sales to the domestic market showed an 11.7% decline year on year, ethanol sales to the international market were up 43%. The fall in domestic demand was driven by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Brazilian economy.