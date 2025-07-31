Iraq stands at a critical energy crossroads, facing significant energy challenges alongside its immense energy wealth. Consistently ranking among the top three global gas flarers, Iraq burns approximately 17-18 billion cubic meters (bcm) of associated natural gas annually—a volume roughly equivalent to its entire domestic gas consumption and more than double its actual, costly gas imports from Iran. Capturing this flared gas presents an economic and environmental opportunity. While Iraq pays a premium for unreliable imported gas (around $8 per MMBtu), it flares a domestic resource that could be captured and processed for an estimated cost of around $2 per MMBtu, representing a potential lost revenue exceeding $1 billion.

The strategic solution: A focused, hub-based approach

Recognizing this critical inefficiency, the Iraqi government has set an ambitious national target to eliminate routine gas flaring by 2028