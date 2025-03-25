S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
The Platts Benchmark Heatmap second edition
Last updated: January 2025
Clear selection
New Symbols
Filter by Commodity
-50 100 150+
*Indexed change of the average 2024 over opening day price
Latest update: January 2025
Click here for 2024 version.