Infographic: Platts Milling Wheat Marker

The Black Sea region is a major wheat supplier to regions like the Middle East and Africa, where local production falls short of demand.



The Milling Wheat Marker is the first daily spot price assessment of its kind for 12.5% protein wheat, based on Platts' Market-on-Close method and reflects end-of-day market values for handysize vessel shipments out of the Black Sea.



It serves as a key reference for buyers planning purchases across diverse supply routes.

Related content: Interactive: Middle East and North Africa state wheat buyers' subsidy policies: Edition 1

Click here for the full-sized infographic