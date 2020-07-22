Despite renewed rhetoric, a 'Gaspec' cartel still faces big challenges

S&P Global Offerings
22 Jul 2020 | 14:47 UTC — Insight Blog
Featuring Andrew Hill
As gas producers worldwide struggle to deal with low prices and weak demand, the idea of market management, OPEC-style, has reared its head again.
Recent comments by Yury Sentyurin, head of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), have reignited speculation that an OPEC equivalent gas producers cartel may emerge. Sentyurin in late June stated his view that OPEC was a “model” for the GECF and “Maybe now it’s high time that the gas and oil industry implements the knowledge and solutions of the oil industry.”
He went on to describe a recent meeting with his OPEC counterpart to continue discussions from last October’s bilateral memorandum of understanding as “a new chapter in our collaboration.” This latest rhetoric is in stark contrast to past GECF policy, which had consistently ruled out an OPEC-style approach to supply-side management.
This speculation is nothing new. Since its formation in 2001, the issue of the GECF’s metamorphosis from mere debating forum to fully fledged OPEC equivalent has cropped up with almost predictable regularity. However, the emergence of a gas cartel has never appeared to be a particularly likely development, though it now appears more feasible than ever before due to the evolving nature of the global gas sector.
On paper, the GECF is a credible force given that its members control around 58% of global gas reserves and 35% of production. When observer members are factored in, the figures rise to over 67% of reserves and 44% of production. However, sheer weight of numbers is no guarantee of either effectiveness or supply-side cohesion, as the 60-year history of OPEC testifies.
The ongoing double-edged sword of record-low gas prices and stagnant demand growth faced by gas producers has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. As such, the incentive for producers to engage in supply side management to raise prices has never been stronger. Two key factors that had previously thwarted the GECF’s supply side management ambitions have diminished markedly in recent years, thus theoretically boosting the prospects of a gas cartel.
However, despite the latest rhetoric from the GECF, significant obstacles remain present that are likely to considerably thwart its ambitions.
Despite a pressing need among producers for higher gas prices, and the changing structure of the global gas market, considerable challenges to the formation of a gas OPEC remain, making it unlikely in at least the short to medium term.