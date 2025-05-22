S&P Global Offerings
Exclusive interviews with global leaders in the coking coal and iron ore industry
Global metallurgical coal and iron ore markets are undergoing a significant shift in a year marked by geopolitical tensions and China's decarbonization strategy.
Mongolia, now the largest supplier of coking coal to China, is planning to introduce coking coal futures contracts on its stock exchange, opening itself to global markets.
But Australia still remains a key player, offering diverse coal grades and proximity to emerging markets. Australian companies are focusing on green iron production and finding opportunities to support China’s efforts in advancing its decarbonization initiatives in the steel sector.
In this context, lifetime cycle assessment companies are also playing a critical role in evaluating carbon footprint of the Chinese steel industry.
Amid its decarbonization focus, China is also reshaping the global coking coal trade dynamics through its tariffs on US met coal, setting the stage for India solidifying itself as a key infuencer in seaborne coal markets.
In this series, S&P Global Commodity Insights reporters talk to five global industry leaders who unravel key factors that are going to impact the coking coal and iron ore markets.
Australia’s M Resources created a buzz when its joint venture with Golden Energy completed the $1.65 billion purchase of a key Australian metallurgical coal mine in September 2024.
Matt Latimore, founder and president of M Resources, speaks with S&P Global Commodity Insights Senior Editor Anthony Barich about how he sees key international macro drivers impacting metallurgical coal markets, including policies in the US, India and China.
The seaborne metallurgical coal market is anticipated to grow substantially over the coming years, by around 50 million mt/year in 2035. This growth will be largely attributed to the significant increase in the construction of blast furnaces in India and Southeast Asia.
Australia’s geographical proximity will be advantageous, optimizing trade flows in the region. Australia also has numerous grades of metallurgical coal, with a stable and proven supply, earning it a positive reputation in international trade markets.
We are already starting to see some positive improvements in steel prices globally. Regionally, some are rising faster than others, with a stronger steelmaking complex boding well for the coal industry.
Regional protectionism in India, Europe and several other places will likely bolster their respective domestic steel production and positively counter steel imports from China.
In terms of supply, it is clear that numerous coal operations globally will be making cash losses at current prices. It is expected that there will be associated production cuts and pullbacks, particularly for higher costs and smaller producers, with higher strip ratios in open-cut or continuous miner operations underground.
Lower-quality producers with smaller margins will also likely make earlier decisions to reduce costs.
As demand improves, production will increase, and supply will again come under pressure, and we can expect to see prices rebound. We anticipate seeing this change in market dynamics toward the end of 2025.
The coke quotas are good for enhancing domestic production and will improve direct demand for metallurgical coal.
India reducing the amount of imported coke will mean that it will need to produce more coke within the country, and that will require greater imports of metallurgical coal.
US exports to Asia have been increasing steadily over recent years, particularly to India and Southeast Asia, where the proportion of imports from the US has risen quite sharply.
The US has a variety of metallurgical coal “qualities” that are very useful in coke making, particularly the high-fluidity coals that help binding characteristics in the blend. Additionally, the US has been a source for the diversification of coal imports.
The ongoing challenge with US imports to Asia is the question of freight and who pays the cost differential. At low prices, especially loss-making prices, this becomes a harder proposition for both parties to bear and remains an ongoing question for steelmakers.
Geopolitical tensions between the US and China continue to create market uncertainty. China’s imposition of the tax on US coal effectively eliminates a terminal market and will intensify competition in other markets.
The concern around the US government’s proposal of a service fee of up to $1 million on Chinese-owned ships is also providing some uncertainty for steelmakers regarding freight costs, in addition to the normal differences based on distance referenced above.
Freight costs are at historically relatively low levels. Rates will be determined by usual factors such as the number of new builds and scrapping, though importantly, the amount of global seaborne trade and protectionist measures could have an impact on this and resultant freight rates.
In the short term, there could be various distortions in the market if one region, such as the US, imposes restrictions on Chinese ships -- until trade flows readjust to non-Chinese-owned ships servicing affected areas and Chinese ships servicing other areas.
Tariffs that the US and China have levied against one another have introduced further unpredictability to metallurgical coal markets.
Randall Atkins, chair and CEO of US-based metallurgical coal producer Ramaco Resources Inc., speaks with S&P Global Commodity Insights Senior Reporter Taylor Kuykendall about his outlook on the sector.
I think the advice I would give would be to -- as painful as it might sound -- is to sort of sit tight. I don't think you'll get much clarity until probably somewhere in the middle of the third quarter or maybe even into the fourth quarter. You've got so many moving pieces going on in [Washington] DC right now, which obviously impacts a lot of things, not just in the US but with what's going on with China in terms of steel demand or contraction of steel production over there. That's still pretty much a gray box. I don't know that there's too much clarity, although I think they want to reduce steel output because they're hearing not just from the US but from a number of other countries that the overproduction of steel to flood markets is no longer acceptable.
The other hope is that India gets itself in gear, and that's been a hope for a long time. How quickly the new blast furnace production that's supposed to be coming online in India really kicks in will be the proof in the pudding. Once it does kick in, obviously, that's going to underpin a lot of additional demand, which will be great for the met coal space. But India is one of those markets, as we all know, you kind of have to see it happen before you can firmly believe it has occurred.
The European markets seem to be picking up a little bit of vigor, and how long that lasts and what happens is anybody's guess. My guess is -- at some point -- you get a resolution of the Ukrainian situation that probably acts as a catalyst in those European markets. When it does, does that imply that Russian coals come back into Europe? Probably not right away. It'd be obviously a major demand driver for steel if there was reconstruction in Ukraine, but that is quite some ways off, both from a geopolitical and macroeconomic standpoint.
I think you're going to see a lot more capacity fall off here between now and the end of the year.
We are seeing people in the [metallurgical coal] space go under left and right. Some people who haven't actually declared [bankruptcy] -- they're hanging on by a thread. There are a couple of names I could give you, but I don't want to look as if I'm dancing on somebody's grave. There are some pretty substantial public and private entities that are really hanging on in the red right now.
I don't think you're going to see a lot of -- certainly before sometime in 2026 -- new met coal production coming into the space.
I do think you'll see some declines. We did a pretty intensive analysis. Our estimate was that there's probably as many as 5 million-7 million additional short tons in the eastern US that might fall out of the market.
I think there's got to be a relocation of those tons probably into other Asian markets. The high-vol coal markets are going to be very weak, certainly into Asia.
As far as direct to China, [Ramaco] has never wanted to sell direct to China because I don't trust the counterparty risk. We've sold to other Asian countries. We've sold to Indonesia. We've sold to Japan. We've sold to India. We've sold to [South] Korea, pretty much up and down the Far Eastern markets. But as far as we're concerned, if we wanted to sell anything that was destined to China, we would have an intermediary buy it from us and not take the direct exposure ourselves.
I think the geopolitical situation has just put a coda on that -- that it's even more important to make sure that you've got your counterparty risk covered.
I think geographically, it's not going to be an even recovery. Every major developed and developing country with steel production has had the same issue with dumping of Chinese steel. That has to find some resolution either from China itself in terms of cutting back production or in terms of tariffs, where the bigger countries are able to put a tariff in place to withstand having China flood their markets and a lot of that will then go to the secondary markets.
In terms of the rest of the year, I would again say it's probably too early to dictate where all these flows will end up, but the high-vol tons that would otherwise be going to China will probably find a home in India at a much lower price.
The European markets may pick up a little bit if that can stabilize itself.
Even if they start to allocate EU funding toward defense, that probably has a positive implication as far as met coal is concerned. Certainly, reconstruction in Ukraine would be a huge steel boom. In Ukraine, there's starting to be a little bit of a pulse [for met coal demand from steelmakers].
Some of the other mills in Europe are similarly coming back into the market a little bit better than they did last year. I think that might be the bright spot for the balance of the year.
I think fundamentally, what these orders were all about were to sort of change the narrative around coal so that it's no longer inappropriate for a utility that's got idled coal capacity to turn it back on. They probably would get a thumbs-up for that.
In terms of increasing production, I get asked this question a lot, and they say, ‘Well, did the executive orders increase production?’ I said, ‘Well, you're only going to increase production to meet demand.’ The demand factor is really what's critical, certainly, in the met coal space.
I think the executive orders, in summary, are absolutely a strong boost for the industry. But how does it play out in the next six months? My guess is on the margin, it's very positive. But from a longer-term perspective, they've got a few other shoes that have to drop.