Global metallurgical coal and iron ore markets are undergoing a significant shift in a year marked by geopolitical tensions and China's decarbonization strategy.

Mongolia, now the largest supplier of coking coal to China, is planning to introduce coking coal futures contracts on its stock exchange, opening itself to global markets.

But Australia still remains a key player, offering diverse coal grades and proximity to emerging markets. Australian companies are focusing on green iron production and finding opportunities to support China’s efforts in advancing its decarbonization initiatives in the steel sector.

In this context, lifetime cycle assessment companies are also playing a critical role in evaluating carbon footprint of the Chinese steel industry.

Amid its decarbonization focus, China is also reshaping the global coking coal trade dynamics through its tariffs on US met coal, setting the stage for India solidifying itself as a key infuencer in seaborne coal markets.

In this series, S&P Global Commodity Insights reporters talk to five global industry leaders who unravel key factors that are going to impact the coking coal and iron ore markets.