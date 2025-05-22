What advice would you give to a fellow coal executive navigating the volatile nature of markets, given shifting tariffs and other policies we've seen emerge during the Trump administration?

I think the advice I would give would be to -- as painful as it might sound -- is to sort of sit tight. I don't think you'll get much clarity until probably somewhere in the middle of the third quarter or maybe even into the fourth quarter. You've got so many moving pieces going on in [Washington] DC right now, which obviously impacts a lot of things, not just in the US but with what's going on with China in terms of steel demand or contraction of steel production over there. That's still pretty much a gray box. I don't know that there's too much clarity, although I think they want to reduce steel output because they're hearing not just from the US but from a number of other countries that the overproduction of steel to flood markets is no longer acceptable.

The other hope is that India gets itself in gear, and that's been a hope for a long time. How quickly the new blast furnace production that's supposed to be coming online in India really kicks in will be the proof in the pudding. Once it does kick in, obviously, that's going to underpin a lot of additional demand, which will be great for the met coal space. But India is one of those markets, as we all know, you kind of have to see it happen before you can firmly believe it has occurred.

The European markets seem to be picking up a little bit of vigor, and how long that lasts and what happens is anybody's guess. My guess is -- at some point -- you get a resolution of the Ukrainian situation that probably acts as a catalyst in those European markets. When it does, does that imply that Russian coals come back into Europe? Probably not right away. It'd be obviously a major demand driver for steel if there was reconstruction in Ukraine, but that is quite some ways off, both from a geopolitical and macroeconomic standpoint.

What trends are you seeing on the supply side of the metallurgical coal equation?

I think you're going to see a lot more capacity fall off here between now and the end of the year.

We are seeing people in the [metallurgical coal] space go under left and right. Some people who haven't actually declared [bankruptcy] -- they're hanging on by a thread. There are a couple of names I could give you, but I don't want to look as if I'm dancing on somebody's grave. There are some pretty substantial public and private entities that are really hanging on in the red right now.

I don't think you're going to see a lot of -- certainly before sometime in 2026 -- new met coal production coming into the space.

I do think you'll see some declines. We did a pretty intensive analysis. Our estimate was that there's probably as many as 5 million-7 million additional short tons in the eastern US that might fall out of the market.

What do you see in terms of the future of the coal trade between the US and China given the recent trade dispute and tariffs?

I think there's got to be a relocation of those tons probably into other Asian markets. The high-vol coal markets are going to be very weak, certainly into Asia.

As far as direct to China, [Ramaco] has never wanted to sell direct to China because I don't trust the counterparty risk. We've sold to other Asian countries. We've sold to Indonesia. We've sold to Japan. We've sold to India. We've sold to [South] Korea, pretty much up and down the Far Eastern markets. But as far as we're concerned, if we wanted to sell anything that was destined to China, we would have an intermediary buy it from us and not take the direct exposure ourselves.

I think the geopolitical situation has just put a coda on that -- that it's even more important to make sure that you've got your counterparty risk covered.

What do you see as some of the biggest opportunities for US coal producers in terms of export markets?

I think geographically, it's not going to be an even recovery. Every major developed and developing country with steel production has had the same issue with dumping of Chinese steel. That has to find some resolution either from China itself in terms of cutting back production or in terms of tariffs, where the bigger countries are able to put a tariff in place to withstand having China flood their markets and a lot of that will then go to the secondary markets.

In terms of the rest of the year, I would again say it's probably too early to dictate where all these flows will end up, but the high-vol tons that would otherwise be going to China will probably find a home in India at a much lower price.

The European markets may pick up a little bit if that can stabilize itself.

Even if they start to allocate EU funding toward defense, that probably has a positive implication as far as met coal is concerned. Certainly, reconstruction in Ukraine would be a huge steel boom. In Ukraine, there's starting to be a little bit of a pulse [for met coal demand from steelmakers].

Some of the other mills in Europe are similarly coming back into the market a little bit better than they did last year. I think that might be the bright spot for the balance of the year.

Are you seeing, or do you expect to see, any big changes to the ease of domestic mining given recent executive orders and other presidential actions supporting the industry? Will there be new investment in US met coal mines?

I think fundamentally, what these orders were all about were to sort of change the narrative around coal so that it's no longer inappropriate for a utility that's got idled coal capacity to turn it back on. They probably would get a thumbs-up for that.

In terms of increasing production, I get asked this question a lot, and they say, ‘Well, did the executive orders increase production?’ I said, ‘Well, you're only going to increase production to meet demand.’ The demand factor is really what's critical, certainly, in the met coal space.

I think the executive orders, in summary, are absolutely a strong boost for the industry. But how does it play out in the next six months? My guess is on the margin, it's very positive. But from a longer-term perspective, they've got a few other shoes that have to drop.