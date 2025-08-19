Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

Interactive: Platts Renewable Energy Price Explorer

Solar and wind power production in Europe's five biggest markets was up 10% year over year in July, but eased slightly from all-time highs in June and May, allowing capture prices to recover, Platts Renewable Energy Price Explorer shows.

German solar capture prices, which fell to five-year lows in May and June, more than doubled to average Eur65.47/MWh for July as the number of negative hourly prices fell sharply compared to record levels in the second quarter.

The capture rate for German solar jumped to 75%, the highest since February, up from a 51% average in Q2.

Spanish prices started July in a bullish fashion, but windy weather and lower temperatures eased pressure in the second half of the month. The volume-weighted average for solar was pegged at Eur46.76/MWh, slightly below July 2024.