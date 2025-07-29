Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Japan’s NYK Group aims to decarbonize its bunker mix with multiple types of alternative fuels, initially focusing on LNG before shifting to ammonia by the end of this decade, a senior executive told Platts.

The Japanese shipping conglomerate, which operates a diverse fleet of over 800 ships, aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% from 2021 levels by 2030 before achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Tsutomu Yokoyama, an NYK executive officer in charge of fuel transition, suggested the group would need to introduce alternative fuels in phases, as its current bunker consumption of 3.3 million mt/year is dominated by conventional, oil-based fuels.

“It's not realistic to change” in one go as a ship’s lifespan can last for 20 years, and NYK’s basic strategy would be to acquire ships that can burn alternative fuels during fleet renewal, Yokoyama said.