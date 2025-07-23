S&P Global Offerings
24 July 2025 | 04:05 UTC — Insight Blog
Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
Solar-powered generation led the US in first-quarter 2025 clean energy additions, accounting for 63.4% of renewable installations, as Texas continued to dominate while output increased in all areas of the country.
The US added 5.743 GW of solar capacity in Q1, up 32.6% from a year ago and an increase of 4.4% from the end of 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Twenty-nine states added solar generation in Q1 and 41 states have projects under construction or in advanced development.
“The trend of solar leading new capacity additions is likely to continue through 2025 and beyond,” said Cinthya Pena, a senior market analyst with S&P Global Commodity Insights. “This trend reflects solar’s cost competitiveness, scalability, modular design and faster deployment timelines compared to other technologies.”
In contrast, storage adoption still faces challenges, she added.
“Its revenue structure is complex, and while the economics are improving, storage has not yet reached cost parity in all markets,” Pena said.
Notably, as of Q1 2025, approximately 34% of new utility-scale solar capacity was planned as hybrid, paired with battery storage, indicating a growing market maturity for solar-plus-storage projects, Pena said.
Price of the Week
$28.93/MWh
Platts California ISO NP15 solar capture price assessments show decline in the first quarter driven by increased solar generation output and lower wholesale electricity prices, continuing a trend seen in 2024. Platts is part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
INTERVIEW: China’s Tencent injects millions to scale up frontier decarbonization tech
China's technology giant Tencent has launched a program called CarbonX, which has mobilized tens of millions of dollars in investments to support laboratory research to enter commercial-scale implementation, Hao Xu, Tencent's Vice President of Sustainable Social Value and Head of the Carbon Neutrality Lab, said in a recent interview. In the first two phases, Xu said Tencent has focused on cutting-edge Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage, Carbon Dioxide Removal, and Long-Duration Energy Storage technologies.
FACTBOX: EU approves major overhaul of oil sanctions against Russia
The EU has embarked on the most significant revamp of its oil sanctions against Russia in more than two years, cutting the oil price cap and initiating an import ban on petroleum products made from Russian crude, among other measures.
INTERVIEW: Wallenius Wilhelmsen expects fuel bill to triple in green bunker transition
Wallenius Wilhelmsen expects its fuel expenses to at least triple when its bunker mix is fully decarbonized by a switch to sustainable marine fuels, the Norwegian logistics firm’s CEO, Lasse Kristoffersen told Platts while suggesting its customers would help shoulder the incremental costs.
EU Council formally approves revised gas storage regulation, extension to end-2027
The EU's revised gas storage regulation -- which provides for more flexible rules on filling targets -- was formally adopted by the EU Council as expected on July 18 and will become law when it is published in the EU's Official Journal.
INTERVIEW: India’s Jindal Steel set to introduce renewable hydrogen in DRI unit in 3-4 months
India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd is set to commission the first phase of its low-carbon steel facility at Angul, Odisha, within the next 3-4 months, Naveen Ahlawat, head of green hydrogen and green steel at JSPL, said July 16. The project will generate 4,500 mt/year of renewable hydrogen, which will be integrated into the direct-reduced iron process, according to Ahlawat.
