16 July 2025 | 04:05 UTC — Insight Blog
Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
Indian renewable hydrogen project developer Ocior Energy has won a tender issued by state-owned refiner Hindustan Petroleum for a 5,000 mt/year renewable hydrogen plant to be set up at its Visakh refinery, quoting a price of $3.82/kg for the fuel, according to several industry sources.
The price is the lowest known in India so far, following Indian Oil Corp's 10,000 mt/year tender that was secured by L&T in May at $4.65/kg including taxes.
Ocior bid Rupees 328/kg ($3.82/kg) in the auction, below Jakson Green's bid of Rupees 345/kg, excluding goods and service tax, sources said. The tender facilitates renewable hydrogen procurement for use in HPCL's Visakh refinery in Visakhapatnam, with the plant being built on a on a build, own, operate basis for 25 years.
Indian government’s National Green Hydrogen Mission has a target of producing 5 million mt of renewable hydrogen by 2030 and aims to set up a renewable hydrogen ecosystem for domestic use as well as export. Refineries and fertilizer companies are seen taking the early initiatives in renewable hydrogen.
Price of the Week
$4.23/kg
Platts assessed Queensland hydrogen produced via alkaline electrolysis, including capital expenditures, at $4.23/kg on July 7, down 11% from a month earlier. Platts assessed Japan's hydrogen produced via alkaline electrolysis, including capex, at $6.96/kg July 8, up 54% month over month. Platts is part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
EC adopts low-carbon hydrogen rules setting 70% CO2 emissions savings
The European Commission has adopted a delegated act, setting out rules for low-carbon hydrogen production, with a CO2 emissions savings threshold of at least 70% compared with hydrogen from unabated fossil fuel production. The delegated act, adopted July 8, is part of the revised EU hydrogen and gas market legislation that entered into force in summer 2024, and establishes a greenhouse gas emission methodology for low-carbon hydrogen.
WORLD HYDROGEN ASIA INTERVIEW: HDF targets Asia power sector as renewable hydrogen gateway
HDF Energy is positioning Asia-Pacific's island and remote grids as the commercial gateway for renewable hydrogen, with 38 projects worth $3.8 billion coming up across Indonesia and the Philippines, according to Mathieu Geze, director Asia at HDF Energy. The French technology firm is establishing hydrogen-to-power projects in Asia-Pacific with an eye on commercial operations likely ahead of 2030, which it says will help usher in broader market adoption for the renewable fuel.
Envision commissions world's largest green hydrogen, ammonia plant in China
Envision Energy has officially commissioned its renewable hydrogen and ammonia plant at its Chifeng Net Zero Industrial Park in Ordos, China. The company said it is the world’s “largest and most advanced” green hydrogen and ammonia plant, with an initial green ammonia capacity of 320,000 mt/year, produced from a 500-MW electrolysis plant. Exports from the plant are expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, it said.
INTERVIEW: US tax reform bill a boon for e-fuel first movers, says ETFuels CEO
US Republicans' "One Big Beautiful Bill” handed an advantage to clean fuel first movers like e-fuels startup ETFuels due to maintained hydrogen and carbon subsidies, CEO Lara Naqushbandi said. The recent massive budget reconciliation package included phase-outs for various clean energy subsidies implemented by the previous administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, especially targeting renewables. However, the bill maintained the hydrogen production tax credit known as “45V.”
