Indian renewable hydrogen project developer Ocior Energy has won a tender issued by state-owned refiner Hindustan Petroleum for a 5,000 mt/year renewable hydrogen plant to be set up at its Visakh refinery, quoting a price of $3.82/kg for the fuel, according to several industry sources.

The price is the lowest known in India so far, following Indian Oil Corp's 10,000 mt/year tender that was secured by L&T in May at $4.65/kg including taxes.

Ocior bid Rupees 328/kg ($3.82/kg) in the auction, below Jakson Green's bid of Rupees 345/kg, excluding goods and service tax, sources said. The tender facilitates renewable hydrogen procurement for use in HPCL's Visakh refinery in Visakhapatnam, with the plant being built on a on a build, own, operate basis for 25 years.

Indian government’s National Green Hydrogen Mission has a target of producing 5 million mt of renewable hydrogen by 2030 and aims to set up a renewable hydrogen ecosystem for domestic use as well as export. Refineries and fertilizer companies are seen taking the early initiatives in renewable hydrogen.