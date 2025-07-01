S&P Global Offerings
02 July 2025 | 04:05 UTC — Insight Blog
Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
Platts global low-carbon ammonia price assessments sank further in May, extending losses for a fifth month, and reflecting weaker underlying conventional ammonia markets.
Carbon capture-enabled blue ammonia prices in Northwest Europe saw the steepest declines, dropping 8% to an average of $497/mt over the month, although it remained the highest-priced region.
Prices in the US Gulf fell 7% to $435/mt in May, while the lowest priced region, Far East Asia, saw prices dip 4% to $380/mt. Platts is part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
June average assessments have not yet been finalized, but prices have been flat to higher through the month to date.
Platts blue ammonia price assessments are based on the conventional ammonia market price plus a premium reflecting the costs of carbon capture and storage.
Price of the Week
$821-$930/mt
The Platts Ammonia Price Chart on June 30 shows May delivered green ammonia costs in the range of $821-$930/mt, with the lowest average cost for delivery to Far East Asia from the Middle East, and the highest delivered from West Coast Canada to the same destination. Platts is part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
China, India expedite renewables expansion amid geopolitical uncertainties
China and India are accelerating renewable energy expansion as geopolitical tensions increase the demand for non-fossil fuel sources of energy, despite worries that the new trade tariff regime may disrupt supply chains and exports prospects, industry experts said.
EU think tank recommends phased approach to carbon removals integration into EU ETS
The European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition has recommended the integration of carbon removal credits into the EU Emissions Trading System through a phased approach, as well as implementing scope limitation. The Brussels-based ERCST outlined nine recommendations to guide policy on removals ahead of the European Commission's own report expected by July 2026 on the integration of removal credits into an emissions trading scheme.
Company boards losing patience with green hydrogen projects in Europe
Company boards are increasingly wary of further hydrogen project investments in the current market environment in Europe, given delays in implementing policies and funding mechanisms, alongside other sector headwinds such as rising costs, developers said at the FT Hydrogen Summit in London on June 24. “The patience is really not there anymore from management,” a company executive said. “We have burnt our money.”
China's utility-scale energy storage at 80 GW as of May; renewables capacity at 2,091 GW
China had 80 GW of cumulative utility-scale energy storage capacity and 2,091 GW of cumulative solar, wind, and hydro generation capacity as of May, statistics released by the National Energy Administration over June 23-26 showed, among which 93 GW of solar and 26 GW of wind capacities were installed in May alone.
