Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Platts global low-carbon ammonia price assessments sank further in May, extending losses for a fifth month, and reflecting weaker underlying conventional ammonia markets.

Carbon capture-enabled blue ammonia prices in Northwest Europe saw the steepest declines, dropping 8% to an average of $497/mt over the month, although it remained the highest-priced region.

Prices in the US Gulf fell 7% to $435/mt in May, while the lowest priced region, Far East Asia, saw prices dip 4% to $380/mt. Platts is part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.

June average assessments have not yet been finalized, but prices have been flat to higher through the month to date.

Platts blue ammonia price assessments are based on the conventional ammonia market price plus a premium reflecting the costs of carbon capture and storage.