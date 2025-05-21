Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

The US electric vehicle market would take a demand hit and become increasingly reliant on varying state-level incentives if the House of Representative’s proposed tax credit repeal is enacted, an S&P Global Commodity Insights analyst said on May 13.

The US House Ways and Means Committee’s proposed changes revealed on May 12 would limit and terminate Biden-era EV incentives, including the federal $7,500 EV tax credit. The bill proposes to sunset the credit at the end of 2026 and, in January, be limited to automakers that have sold fewer than 200,000 units.

“Federal incentives have been seen to provide ‘equitable’ access to EV purchases, aiming at households within certain income brackets, and therefore, the rolling back of these will have an overall negative impact on national EV sales,” Commodity Insights analyst Suzanna Massingue said. “However, at state-level, various governments have already started to provide alternative schemes in order to continue to support the transition towards cleaner transport… Seemingly, the rollback of federal incentives will create greater discrepancies in EV adoption across states.”

Massingue pointed to rebates introduced in New York and proposed incentive programs in California. Additionally, the Texas legislature is considering a program that would incentivize EV purchases.

Price of the Week Yuan 64,000/mt Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed battery-grade lithium carbonate at Yuan 64,000/mt May 16 on a delivered, duty-paid China basis, down Yuan 400/mt week over week and Yuan 6,000/mt month over month. China’s lithium futures contract reached an all-time low May 16 amid weakening market sentiment.

Editor’s picks: Premium and free content

EU carbon border tax simplification moves forward with committee approval

A key committee in the European Parliament endorsed the European Commission's proposal to simplify the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism by introducing a 50 mt threshold that would exempt 90% of importers. The European Parliament's Committee on the Environment, Climate Change and Food Safety (ENVI) adopted the CBAM simplification text on May 13, with 85 votes, one against and one abstention.

INTERVIEW: Harmonizing standards key to boosting demand in carbon market: VCMI

The key to pushing up demand across carbon markets is to harmonize standards in terms of how carbon credits can be used and what defines high-quality carbon credits, Mark Kenber, executive director of the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), said in a recent interview.

China’s Envision to help build zero-carbon industrial park in Brazil

China’s Envision Group has signed a partnership agreement with Brazil’s Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) aimed at creating South America's first zero-carbon industrial park, featuring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable hydrogen and ammonia as key technologies, China’s state media Xinhua reported on May 13.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera sees ‘continued challenging conditions’ for green hydrogen

Electrolyzer manufacturer Thyssenkrupp Nucera sees “continued challenging conditions” for the green hydrogen market, with its order intake in the second quarter down on the year. The company’s order backlog fell as it implemented customer projects to schedule, while new orders were thin. But its project execution was “well on track,” with over 80 electrolyzer modules delivered for the 2.2-GW Neom project in Saudi Arabia, due to start operations in 2026.

