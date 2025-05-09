US hits gigaton milestone in CO2 injection

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Energy Transition, Carbon, Emissions
May 09, 2025
The US has reached a significant milestone in carbon management: the injection of 1 gigaton of CO2 into geological formations.
This achievement showcases the potential to capture, transport and inject large volumes of CO2. As organizations and governments worldwide strive to meet climate targets, the US's accomplishment serves as a benchmark for other countries when it comes to carbon management.
S&P Global Commodity Insights tracked well-level injection volumes back to 1981, when only 0.004 million mt was injected, all the way through 2024, when 46.3 million mt was injected. "This volume represents 9% of US energy-related industrial CO2 emissions and demonstrates the potential of CCS to provide a material impact in reducing emissions from these hard-to-abate sources," said Carolyn Seto, Commodity Insights executive director for energy transition and innovation.
Carbon capture, utilization and storage involves three key steps:
It took the US 44 years to collect, transport and inject 1 gigaton of CO2. To meet the planet's ambitious net-zero climate goals, the world will need to capture, transport and sequester about 6.9 billion mt/year of CO2 by 2042. In 2024, the US injected 0.67% or 46.3 million mt of the 6,889 million mt the world needs to be sequestering within 16 years to achieve the Accelerated CCS net-zero scenario.
The durability of policy and continued investment into carbon management are essential to reach our goals. Thus, the S&P Global base case scenario (Inflections) estimates emissions reductions from CCUS at 2.6 billion mt/year by 2050.
By leveraging the lessons learned from reaching this milestone, the world can further enhance its CCUS capabilities.