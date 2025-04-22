Renewables tender in India: Contracting hurdles and the rising demand for energy storage

S&P Global Offerings
Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables
April 22, 2025
India's renewable installed capacity reached 172 GW at the end of fiscal year 2024-25 in March. The majority of this capacity is from solar photovoltaic (106 GW) and onshore wind (50 GW), while the rest is from biomass (11 GW) and small hydro (5 GW).
India added about 10 GW of new renewable capacity this year from January to March.
Capacity additions are driven by long-term renewable targets, regular competitive tenders for utility contracts and emerging demand from corporate as well as distributed segments.
The total pipeline of renewable projects now stands at about 160 GW, including 60 GW of solar PV, 70 GW of hybrid renewables with or without storage, 12 GW onshore wind, 13 GW pumped storage and more than 4 GW of standalone battery storage.
India has set a target of reaching more than 500 GW of renewables with about 74 GW of planned energy storage capacity by fiscal year 2032. To reach this target, India plans to tender about 50 GW of renewable capacity annually through a competitive bidding mechanism. In 2024, India overachieved this target by awarding more than 60 GW renewable projects.
Tender volumes see dip in capacity
Tender volumes fell by 70% in the January-March quarter this year compared to the same period in 2024. About 13 GW of tenders were recorded as opened in the first quarter of 2025 compared to more than 48 GW in Q1 2024. Furthermore, about 8.8 GW of renewable projects were awarded in Q1, which fell by a third year over the year.
While 2024 was a record year for both the renewable capacity requested (112 GW) and awarded (65 GW) in competitive tenders, 2025 started on a slower note. The reasons for the slowdown include:
While solar PV projects continue to be in demand with about 2.4 GW constituting 27% of the capacity awarded in the January-March quarter, it was surpassed by hybrid wind and solar projects with 3.1 GW (35%) of capacity.
Renewable projects with storage to supply dispatchable renewables have gained a share in the total capacity awarded from about 17% in 2023 to about 21% during Q1 2025.
Standalone energy storage tenders have grown in demand, with 10% of total capacity awarded in Q1 compared to a 2%- 4% share in 2023 and 2024.
The share of tenders with storage is expected to continue to rise sustainably, driven by the need to address the intermittency issue of solar and wind. This is also complemented by the government advisory to incorporate energy storage of 10% of the requested capacity in future solar tenders.
Editor:
Barbara Caluag