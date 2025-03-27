27 Mar 2025 | 08:05 UTC — Insight Blog

Commodities calendar: Q2 2025

author's image

Featuring Rosemary Griffin

Trade tensions are likely to have a significant impact on commodities in Q2, as markets digest the dramatic policy shifts implemented by US President Donald Trump. Tariffs imposed on major commodities producers and consumers, as well as the potential peace deals over conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, could determine pricing dynamics. 

Click here for more Platts events