S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
News & Research
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
News & Research
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
27 Mar 2025 | 08:05 UTC — Insight Blog
Featuring Rosemary Griffin
Trade tensions are likely to have a significant impact on commodities in Q2, as markets digest the dramatic policy shifts implemented by US President Donald Trump. Tariffs imposed on major commodities producers and consumers, as well as the potential peace deals over conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, could determine pricing dynamics.