Navigating Global Hydrogen Policy Uncertainty

Summary

The World Hydrogen Week Pre-Event Webinar successfully took place on 15 July, setting the stage for the upcoming event on 6-10 October in Copenhagen.

During this session, we unpacked how today’s evolving political landscape is influencing hydrogen development across regions, and what leading projects are doing to stay resilient in the face of uncertainty. Key discussion points included:

  • What impact is the new U.S. administration having on hydrogen policy and investment confidence?
  • How are EU countries transposing RED III, and what does that mean for project certification and imports?
  • How are international developers adjusting to meet evolving European standards and timelines?
  • Is there sufficient policy-driven demand? How are governments incentivising uptake across different regions?

Moderator: Bryan Murphy, Head of Hydrogen and Low Carbon Gas Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Panelists:

  • Samantha Gross, Director, Energy Security and Climate Initiative, Brookings Institution
  • Mike Sloan, CEO, Texas Hydrogen
  • Rumaitha Al Busaidi, Lead Strategist Green Hydrogen Transition, Hydrom
  • Antonio Fayad, Business Development for Data Center & H2, EDPR
  • Afkenel Schipstra, Director of Hydrogen, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partnership

This session served as an excellent primer in anticipation of World Hydrogen Week this October.

