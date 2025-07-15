Navigating Global Hydrogen Policy Uncertainty

S&P Global Offerings
The World Hydrogen Week Pre-Event Webinar successfully took place on 15 July, setting the stage for the upcoming event on 6-10 October in Copenhagen.
During this session, we unpacked how today’s evolving political landscape is influencing hydrogen development across regions, and what leading projects are doing to stay resilient in the face of uncertainty. Key discussion points included:
Moderator: Bryan Murphy, Head of Hydrogen and Low Carbon Gas Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights
Panelists:
This session served as an excellent primer in anticipation of World Hydrogen Week this October.