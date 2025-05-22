S&P Global Offerings
In-Person Event
Date: September 8-10, 2025
Venue: Morrison Room, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre (RCCC)
Time: 9am to 12.45pm
These five complimentary sessions are an opportunity to hear directly from our market experts on their views on the challenges and opportunities across global crude oil, LNG, biofuels & refined, cross-commodity bunkering, and chemicals. Find out more about them below.
These sessions will be as interactive as possible, where our editors will do a deep dive into the market landscape, the market-on-close assessment process, and the increasing relevance of benchmark pricing.
Register for the workshop that interests you the most – you may register for more than one!
Date: 8-10 September 2025
Location: Morrison room, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre (RCCC), 80 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189560
Registration ends September 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM SGT
*Please note that registering for a Platts Benchmark Briefing (PBB) at APPEC does not grant entry to the rest of APPEC. Register for the main APPEC conference here.*
Reserve your seat today
*Agenda is subject to change*