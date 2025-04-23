S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
今日の急速に変化する市場においては、常に新しい情報を得ることが極めて重要です。地政学的緊張の高まり、政策の変更、および貿易フローの変化などが懸念される中で、本イベントは有益なインサイトを得る絶好の機会となります。
市場に対する理解を深めていただくため、本イベントは以下のような構成となっています：
東京市場ブリーフリング：S&P Global Commodity Insightsが重要な市場インサイトと予測を提供します。市場のボラティリティが高い時期において、一歩先を行く戦略の構築にお役立てください。
東京Plattsベンチマーク・ブリーフィング：コモディティ市場における価格ベンチマークの見通しと算出方法について詳しく説明します。今日の変動の激しい市場の背後にある要因を理解し、その対応策について学んでください。
参加するメリット：
本イベントが重要な理由：
お席に限りがあります！
*議題は確認中*