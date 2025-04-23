Event starts in

2025年東京コモディティ・インサイト・ブリーフィングに参加しよう！

今日の急速に変化する市場においては、常に新しい情報を得ることが極めて重要です。地政学的緊張の高まり、政策の変更、および貿易フローの変化などが懸念される中で、本イベントは有益なインサイトを得る絶好の機会となります。

市場に対する理解を深めていただくため、本イベントは以下のような構成となっています：

東京市場ブリーフリング：S&P Global Commodity Insightsが重要な市場インサイトと予測を提供します。市場のボラティリティが高い時期において、一歩先を行く戦略の構築にお役立てください。

 東京Plattsベンチマーク・ブリーフィング：コモディティ市場における価格ベンチマークの見通しと算出方法について詳しく説明します。今日の変動の激しい市場の背後にある要因を理解し、その対応策について学んでください。

参加するメリット：

  • 様々なコモディティ市場に関する専門家の見解。
  •  ソートリーダーとのインタラクティブな質疑応答セッション。
  •  企業の意思決定者や業界関係者とのネットワーク構築。

本イベントが重要な理由：

  • 実践的な情報を得ることで、自信を持ってグローバル市場や東京市場を切り抜けることができます。関税や選挙などの影響を理解することができます。

お席に限りがあります！

  • ご参加いただくためには、事前登録が必要です。
  • ご登録は無料です！
  • ご登録の締め切り：2025年6月4日（水）、日本時間の午後5時。

議題

*議題は確認中*