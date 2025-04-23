In today’s rapidly changing market, it’s crucial to stay informed. With rising geopolitical tensions, shifting policies, and evolving trade flows, now is the time to gain exclusive insights.

To help you better understand the market, we have split them into:

Tokyo Market Briefing: Gain critical market insights and forecasts from S&P Global Commodity Insights—stay ahead of the curve in a time of market volatility.

Tokyo Platts Benchmark Briefing: Dive into the outlook and methodologies behind price benchmarks across commodity markets. Understand the key drivers that are shaping today’s volatile markets and how to adapt.

What You’ll Gain:

Expert insights on cross-commodity markets.

Interactive Q&A sessions with thought leaders.

Networking with decision-makers and industry peers.

Why It Matters:

Gain actionable intelligence to navigate global and Tokyo markets with confidence. Understand the impacts of tariffs, elections, and more.

Limited Spots Available!

Pre-registration is required.

Registration is complimentary!

Closes: Wednesday, June 4 , 2025, 5:00 PM JST

Click here to register now and secure your spot!