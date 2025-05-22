S&P Global Offerings
在当今瞬息万变的市场中，获取市场最新动态至关重要。随着地缘政治紧张局势加剧、政策变化和贸易流动演变，获取独家见解迫在眉睫。
因此，我们诚邀您出席：
您将收获：
会议概况
日期：2025年7月15日
时间：上午9点至下午6点
地点：上海外滩W酒店
会议议程
*议程可能会有所调整*
完整日程详情 可识别下方二维码进入官网了解
报名方式
*本次活动名额有限，需要预先注册
注册截止时间： 2025年7月8日（周二）下午5点（北京时间）
扫描上方二维码：
*议程可能会有所更改*