立刻报名︱2025标普全球大宗商品市场上海论坛 | 精准把握市场脉动!

在当今瞬息万变的市场中，获取市场最新动态至关重要。随着地缘政治紧张局势加剧、政策变化和贸易流动演变，获取独家见解迫在眉睫。

因此，我们诚邀您出席：

  • 2025标普全球大宗商品市场上海论坛： S&P Global Commodity Insights（标普全球大宗商品）将为您带来关键的市场洞见与研判，助您在动荡的市场中保持领先。

您将收获：

  • 跨商品市场的专家见解。
  • 与重磅嘉宾互动问答的机会。
  • 与决策者和行业同仁交流与合作的机会。
  • 获取关键情报，掌握全球及中国市场的脉搏，获悉当前贸易流向、市场趋势和监管政策将如何影响市场。

会议概况

日期：2025年7月15日

时间：上午9点至下午6点

地点：上海外滩W酒店
 

会议议程

*议程可能会有所调整*

完整日程详情 可识别下方二维码进入官网了解

 

报名方式

*本次活动名额有限，需要预先注册

注册截止时间： 2025年7月8日（周二）下午5点（北京时间）

