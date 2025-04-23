S&P Global Offerings
In-Person Event
Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Venue: Pan Pacific Perth
In today’s rapidly changing market, it’s crucial to stay informed. With rising geopolitical tensions, shifting policies, and evolving trade flows, now is the time to gain exclusive insights. Join us to better understand the market.
This event comprises two components and we have split them into:
Perth Market Briefing: Gain critical market insights and forecasts from S&P Global Commodity Insights—stay ahead of the curve in a time of market volatility.
Perth Platts Benchmark Briefing: Dive into the outlook and methodologies behind price benchmarks across commodity markets. Understand the key drivers that are shaping today’s volatile markets and how to adapt.
Limited Spots Available!
Click here to register now and secure your spot!
*Agenda is subject to change*