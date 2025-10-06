S&P Global Commodity Insights and World Hydrogen Leaders present the 6th Annual World Hydrogen Week, taking place from 6 – 10 October 2025 at the Bella Center in Copenhagen.

As the hydrogen sector sees shifts in direction and pace amidst changing geopolitical and regulatory landscapes, the serious players committed to hydrogen’s long game are emerging. As they move further into unchartered waters in construction and operational phases, many new questions and challenges are arising. Based on current announcements alone, both operational electrolysis capacity and hydrogen + CCUS project capacity are forecast to double each year for most of this decade. With fast-evolving new capacity to prepare for, it’s now critical to foster, support and fine-tune progress as the industry journeys through new frontiers.

6th annual World Hydrogen Week is your one-stop-shop for all things hydrogen, supporting the entire value chain through specialised training, intelligence and networking to accelerate projects through FID into operational phase and to optimise success. With new features like Offtaker Networking Roundtables, a CCUS Summit, the S&P Genius Exchange, a revamped exhibition and new Hydrogen Field Trips to facilities across Denmark, there’s so much your whole team can benefit from.

Catapult your hydrogen journey in Copenhagen from 6-10 October with a week of network-building and implementable insights from industry pioneers who are realising successful projects and truly optimising their impact.