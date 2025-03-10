S&P Global Offerings
January 27-29, 2026
The Caribbean Energy Conference is the premier energy event in the region, bringing you critical information about the transformation of energy markets. Meet with energy leaders from over 40 countries across the Caribbean and the Americas, to discuss the latest trends affecting your business.
Learn the latest about new projects and business opportunities, including:
And much more.
Sign up early and save
Register by December 5 and save $600
Early Bird Rate: $1,899
Standard Rate: $2,199
Do more with your registration with our networking app!
Get the delegate list, set up meetings, and chat with people before, during, and after the event
Get real-time updates, the latest event information, and access the speaker presentations
Access your conversations and contacts from anywhere with desktop and mobile versions
We are in the process of finalizing the agenda for this program. Please check back for updates, or let us know you're interested, and we'll email you as soon as one is available.
This is your opportunity to network and do business with energy professionals from around the globe