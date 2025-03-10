Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Today

On this page

Forging growth through energy

The Caribbean Energy Conference is the premier energy event in the region, bringing you critical information about the transformation of energy markets.  Meet with energy leaders from over 40 countries across the Caribbean and the Americas, to discuss the latest trends affecting your business.

Learn the latest about new projects and business opportunities, including:

  • Growth and challenges for energy reliability
  • Financing power projects, managing volatility, and risk
  • Updates on major ongoing power projects in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and across the Caribbean
  • Growth of LNG and natural gas
  • Transmission projects including sub-sea interconnections
  • Markets for refined products impacting the Caribbean
  • New initiatives related to trade agreements

And much more.

Register Today

Sign up early and save

Super Early Bird rate: $1,599

Register by December 5 and save $600

 

Early Bird Rate: $1,899

Standard Rate: $2,199

 

Add To Your Calendar

For registration assistance, contact

Networking, bonus content, and more

Do more with your registration with our networking app!

Build your network

Get the delegate list, set up meetings, and chat with people before, during, and after the event

Enjoy extra content

Get real-time updates, the latest event information, and access the speaker presentations

Take it all with you

Access your conversations and contacts from anywhere with desktop and mobile versions

Agenda

We are in the process of finalizing the agenda for this program. Please check back for updates, or let us know you're interested, and we'll email you as soon as one is available.

Register to Receive Updates

The Caribbean Energy Conference in Numbers

This is your opportunity to network and do business with energy professionals from around the globe