The global energy landscape is undergoing uncertainties driven by the complex interplay of pricing, integration of energy sources, and sustainable future. The industry is looking to navigate the challenges and unlock new opportunities in this evolving environment.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is excited to present the Asia Gas Markets Conference 2025 on October 28-29, to be held during Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW). The event continues to shape discussion on the industry’s transformation. This year’s agenda addresses a comprehensive insights of evolving LNG trends and trade flows, integration of gas with power and low carbon energy, and the role of renewable energy in the region. Join the discussion with the industry leaders, representing producers, buyers, traders, and policymakers.

What to Expect:

High-level C-Suites from the public and private sector

Engaging in panel discussions with C-level suites and senior executives of industry leaders

Deep-dive commodity and regional presentations

Unparallel networking opportunities

Themes on the Horizon:

AGM 2025 will address the critical themes influencing the gas and power industry, such as:

Geopolitical tensions, energy security and integration in Asia

The role of Asia in the supply chains of LNG, Hydrogen and Ammonia to global markets

Navigating collaborative strategies and investments of the LNG market dynamics

The rise of LNG as a sustainable marine fuel

Gas and power supply chains and innovations in Asia’s decarbonization